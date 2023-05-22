Workday Once Again Named a Leader in Human Capital Management by Independent Research Firm

Workday Human Capital Management Scores Highest in Strategy Category of HCM Vendor Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Human Capital Management, Q2 2023 .

According to the report:

"Workday delivers on its superior vision of creating the future of work by adapting its HCM offering rapidly and staying ahead of customer needs. Collaboration with its customer community and a large investment in R&D have translated into an offering that drives client agility."

"Elevating acquired best-in-class solutions into its suite with a cohesive redesign is essential to Workday's vision. Examples of this strategy include the acquisitions of VNDLY and Peakon, which deepened capabilities for contract labor and employee experience (EX) management. The theme of organizational agility is evident in the extensibility of the platform."

"Intuitive practitioner tools and the underlying AI/ML help reduce user friction."

"Workday Extend reinforces organizational agility and is highlighted in use cases such as package solutions developed by Workday and the partner community, leveraging the PaaS tools in the system."

"Workday receives high marks for its Value Inclusion Belonging & Equity (VIBE) Index and Pay Equity Discovery Board."

One referenced customer stated, "Workday is constantly introducing new functionality and building out existing functionality to the point it can be hard for us to keep up with, and that is a great problem to have!"

"As this report shows, Workday is a leader with the strongest strategy category score for our Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) offering," said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday. "With AI and ML built natively into its platform, Workday HCM provides a comprehensive set of tools to manage the evolving needs of tomorrow's workforce – from skills, to employee sentiment, talent management, performance, payroll, and more."

