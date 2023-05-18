Mars, Incorporated Will Showcase Innovations That Inspire More Moments of Everyday Happiness At 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Mars Executives To Discuss Driving Cultural Relevancy in Treats and Snacking

NEWARK, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated - a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, will be at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, IL. May 22-25, talking about evolving its treats and snacks portfolio to ensure cultural relevancy and sampling the newest innovations from its iconic brands.

"Mars has been driving innovation in the treating and snacking categories through our iconic brands for over a century," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley. "By remaining consumer obsessed and laser focused on the trends that lie ahead, we're inspiring moments of happiness through first of its kind products and experiences that redefine how shoppers interact with our brands."

On Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m. CST on the Insights Stage, Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Wrigley and Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America, will join moderator Sally Lyons Wyatt, Executive Vice President & Practice Leader at Circana for a panel discussion. The session – Mars: Driving Cultural Relevancy In Treats & Snacking – will touch on the ways that Mars Wrigley has built an iconic portfolio of brands that have stood the test of time for over one hundred years. The executives will discuss how the treats and snacks company has made strategic evolutions to ensure that it remains on-trend and culturally relevant as the future of snacking unfolds.

Inspiring More Moments of Everyday Happiness With Innovation

To ensure product innovations continue to surprise and delight shoppers at retail, Mars consistently keeps a pulse on what motivates consumers. In booth # 11504 at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, Mars will showcase a range of its newest research-backed, on-trend innovations, including:

M&M'S ® Caramel Cold Brew - The new savory-meets-sweet M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew taps into the booming cold brew coffee scene and combines one of the most popular coffee shop menu items and confectionary favorites in one. The perfect balance of caramel and coffee, new permanent offering features the same smooth caramel center that consumers know and love, enhanced with a delicious, cold brew coffee flavor, all within a classic bag of M&M'S.

TWIX ® Cookie Dough – Leaning into nostalgia to uplift our consumers, the newest addition to the TWIX portfolio, TWIX Cookie Dough, pairs the classic TWIX cookie bars with a creamy cookie dough-flavored layer, sprinkled with delicious chocolate cookie bits, all coated with milk chocolate.

DOVE ® Molten Lava Caramel – Inspired by the classic and decadent Molten Lava cake, the new DOVE Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel PROMISES ® bring a multi-texture experience to fans and are filled with a rich Molten Lava-flavored caramel center, cloaked in the silky-smooth milk chocolate DOVE fans know and love.

DOVE ® Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate & Almonds – The new product is the first of its kind, with premium dark Dove Chocolate and almonds, a perfectly portioned, mini-ice cream bar meant to satisfy any sweet craving! It is made with 100% real ice cream using sustainably sourced vanilla.

M&M'S ® Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Sandwich – M&M'S® Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches offer a multi-texture experience that combines M&M'S chocolate candies, baked chocolate cookies, cookie pieces, and 100% real, creamy and rich ice cream in one place. A fun treat that is often only found in ice cream parlors can now be enjoyed at home.

For more information on the latest news from Mars Wrigley, visit Mars.com or follow us on LinkedIn. If you're planning to be at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, stop by booth # 11504.

