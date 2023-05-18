Harvest Hosts Launches CampScanner to Help Campers Score Sold Out National Parks and State Parks

CampScanner makes it possible for campers to scan 200,000+ of the toughest-to-find campsites at some of the hottest campgrounds and destinations in the country

VAIL, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program that gives RVers access to unique RV camping options, announced today its newest product expansion – CampScanner . RVers, tent campers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds can now access CampScanner's database of more than 12,500 campgrounds at 4,900+ parks to search for spots at sold-out campgrounds and receive notifications when a site becomes available. Campground reservations have become much more competitive as road travel has taken off, especially during peak camping season at the top National Parks.

Many National Parks now require reservations due to the rapidly growing visitor count – and most campgrounds are already full for the summer months. For those still looking to plan trips or prefer short-notice vacations, the lack of availability can be challenging. CampScanner pulls information from Recreation.gov, CA.gov and Reserve America to "scan" for cancellations and alert campers when something new becomes available to book at the parks they want to visit during the dates they're looking to travel. While previously those interested would have to manually check each site repeatedly, now as soon as an alert comes in, campers will be prompted to reserve through the campground's booking system to secure their spot.

CampScanner has three pricing tiers: Basecamp ($39/year), Trailhead ($49/year), and Summit ($79/year), which vary based on the frequency of scans and the number of scans that can be set up. Popular locations include Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park, Glacier National Park, Yosemite National Park and thousands more. Scans occur up to every five minutes, and match CampScanner users with the thousands of last minute cancellations daily.

"The process of booking campgrounds has become increasingly challenging with the recent road travel boom," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We are thrilled to launch CampScanner to help bring back the joy of last-minute travel and ease of booking on-the-go for campers across the country."

With 92 million American households identifying as campers according to the 2023 KOA Camping Report , tools to help give campers an edge on coveted locations will be a huge help. CampScanner provides a more streamlined way to monitor multiple campgrounds simultaneously and the ability to act fast when spots open up. When camping is at an all-time high, the earlier you know about an opening and the faster you can act on it, the better your chances will be at securing your dream camping destination.

For more info, visit https://www.campscanner.com/ .

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,800 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. HarvestHosts' latest offerings include CampersCard, which provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts and benefits for campers, and CampScanner, which connects campers with sold out campgrounds. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com , www.camperscard.com , and www.campscanner.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.

