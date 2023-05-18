FLEXTAIL Upgrades the Traditional Mosquito Repellent into the Fresh-new Version of its 3-in-1 Functional TINY REPEL

EL MONTE, CA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To eliminate the itchy bumps and even serious diseases in bug season, FLEXTAIL, the one is praised the originator company of innovative and ultralight camping appliances, officially launches TINY REPEL, the smallest combination of mosquito repellent + adjustable camping lantern + power bank in the market by adding triple exclusive state-of-the-art technologies to keep aggressive mosquitoes away from our life.

Three Patented Technologies Breaking New Ground for Outdoor Mosquito Repelling

FLEXTAIL believes that rather than imitating existing technology which is yielding poor efficiency, the camping industry should consider breaking new ground outside the box. This leads the company to develop three patented technologies for optimum performance, acquiring three World's First in terms of mosquito repelling. The HEATSNAP™ Tech makes TINY REPEL to be the No.1 speedy rechargeable mosquito repellent which successfully reaches 110°C in mere 50 seconds. APESPARK™ Tech creates the NO.1 in reaching 165°C with only 2.65w/h electric consumption, which is only one third of other brands. Besides that, TINY REPEL is also the NO.1 to set up dual-protection modes, of which, Camp Mode is tested 10FT protection zone and Outdoor Mode is 30FT protection zone. The hollow-out design of exclusive double-sided compartments adding DUALREPEL™ Tech can evenly and safely distribute heats which accelerates the repellent on the mats being released into the air, which not only doubles its mosquito repellent mat quantities, but also doubles the mosquito repellent effects in comparison to traditional repellents.

Extra Lantern and Power Bank at Reasonable Price

"We are offering you an extra camping lantern and an extra power bank at a fair price," said the R&D team of FLEXTAIL, "You don't want too many things occupying your limited space in backpack, and you don't want to cost unnecessary dollars on three pieces if 3-in-1 is enough." The advanced LED Tech of TINY REPEL camping lantern help people acquire a clear view up to 50h. Intensity and uniformity make it become excellent to suit different needs. TINY REPEL also makes contributions to get rid of "low battery anxiety" by charging mobile device anytime, anywhere.

Ultralight & Portable to Use

It is a new era that outdoorsy people seek lightweight, easy to carry and use as well. TINY REPEL weighs only 148g. Cordless design with zero dangerous fuel makes TINY REPEL super suitable for tent camping, fishing, hiking, hunting and any adventurous experiences you can name. The built-in magnet at the bottom makes TINY REPEL easy and solid to be attached to any metal surface. The special design of 1/4"-20 NPT Female at the bottom can be connected to tripod for convenience. To learn more, click here.

