Caterpillar Chairman & CEO Jim Umpleby to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Bernstein's 39th Annual Conference

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby is expected to participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/caterpillar-june.

Listeners should go to the investor relations website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for up to one year. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar:

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

