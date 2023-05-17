WHAT'S NEW: 2024 LC 500 Convertible

LC 500 Convertible adds Bespoke Build option for the first time

Lexus Interface and standard 12.3-inch touchscreen introduced for all models

Optional colors now available: Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest (exterior) and Dark Rose (interior)

Standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, customers can customize their own 2024 LC 500 Convertible with the new Bespoke Build option while also utilizing enhanced technology and convenience features including Lexus Interface displayed on a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. The LC 500 Convertible also offers new color options including Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest (exterior) and Dark Rose (interior).

WHAT’S NEW: 2024 Lexus LC 500 Convertible (PRNewswire)

After joining the Lexus lineup in 2020, bringing an innovative soft-top design to the flagship sports coupe, the LC 500 Convertible continues to evolve and offer more customization options. Built at the Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Japan, the 2024 LC 500 Convertible has a starting MSRP of $106,350 (including DPH) and is expected to go on sale in June 2023.

Customizing the Experience

The 2024 LC 500 Convertible offers for the first time the customizable Bespoke Build option, allowing customers to configure their vehicle with a mix of performance and styling components like the wheels, roof and exterior/interior trim and colors. With this offering, the Bespoke Build option is now available across the entire 2024 LC 500 lineup.

Certain customization options for the LC 500 Convertible include 21-inch forged alloy wheels with an all-Black finish, dark chrome-finished trim, a carbon scuff plate and neck heater. In addition to the three standard interior colors (Black, Toasted Caramel, Dark Rose) offered on other LC 500 Convertible models, Bespoke Build features a new, unique White and Blue1 interior.

The LC 500 Convertible Bespoke Build will be further distinguished with a unique interior badge and included certificate of authenticity printed on Japanese washi paper and signed and stamped by LC Chief Engineer Yasushi Muto and Lexus Vice President of Marketing Vinay Shahani.

1Available for an additional $1,900 charge

Elite Athleticism

The LC 500 Convertible may be based in part on the LC 500 coupe, but it is no mere crop-topped replica. Considerable driving evaluation and analysis went into crafting unique driving qualities that give the vehicle its own athletic identity to offer impressive performance that remains true to its convertible design.

Careful attention was given to the LC Convertible's suspension, which is tuned specifically to complement the subtle changes in weight between the coupe and convertible. From its dampers and coils to its bushings and the unique, and now standard, rear performance damper, the Convertible's specially designed components are designed to help ensure comfortable, yet sharp, road-going performance.

The tuning of the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) is enhanced to complement the convertible as well. The AVS system continually adjusts damping control in response to driving operation and road surface conditions, with the ability to adjust to an impressive 650 distinct levels of damping force. The LC 500 Convertible embraces Lexus Driving Signature through the vehicle's dynamic handling characteristics. Front and rear suspension settings enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range, resulting in nimbler vehicle handling and a sharper connection between driver and vehicle.

For 2024, the LC 500 Convertible will adopt the LC 500h's standard 21-inch forged alloy wheels with all grades receiving a new finish of gloss black with metallic accents. An all-new 21-inch forged alloy wheel with gloss black metallic coating and machined finish also becomes available on all LC builds. A tire repair kit eliminates the need for a spare tire, freeing up space, saving additional weight, and shortening the rear overhang.

Cream of the Crop Top

The LC Convertible's soft-top design allowed engineers to focus on accentuating the sleek lines of the convertible without significant intrusions to the trunk and cabin space that can come with a heavier, bulkier hard top. It features an innovative folding mechanism that includes a tonneau cover for when it is stored. The movement of the folding mechanism is inspired by the three-step movement of Japanese calligraphy: ink brush to paper; movement to the right; the stopping of the ink brush.

For 2024, the LC 500 Convertible top has expanded its color choice to four colors: Black, Sand, and two colors exclusive to Bespoke Build, Dark Rose2 and Blue2. The colors offer unique combinations to the vehicle's exterior color palette which includes two new colors, Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.03 and Copper Crest3, in addition to Caviar, Cloudburst Gray4, Atomic Silver, Ultra White4, Infrared3, Flare Yellow3 and Nori Green Pearl.

From a technical standpoint, the LC 500 Convertible's roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 31 mph. An animated display on the multi-information display shows the top's progress and provides warning messages to confirm the status of the soft top roof. One of the most impressive aspects is the time it takes to open or close: approximately 15 seconds to open and approximately 16 seconds to close, depending upon environmental factors. Even the sound system is fine-tuned specifically for the convertible, with an equalizer that adjusts based on the driving environment whether the top is open or closed. The power window controls have been linked to the movement of the roof as well, allowing the ability to switch to open air freedom with the single push of a button.

Once closed, a tonneau covers the roof storage space to provide a weather-resistant seal from the elements. The rear profile of the LC Convertible trunk is accentuated with a kicked-up design that lifts its profile slightly, while the surface of the spoiler is laterally broadened to emphasize the low, wide stance of the car. The center brake light is integrated into the trunk lid.

Premium magnesium and aluminum components are adopted for the roof links and support structure to provide both a reduction in weight and a design with a low center of gravity. The roof material itself was carefully selected and manufactured to help ensure optimal tension, to minimize wrinkling and improve sound insulation. The four-layer soft top, which includes three layers of fabric and one layer of sound-absorbing material, is designed to retain the flowing roofline of the coupe without the supporting frame visible through the fabric.

A hydraulic system is responsible for opening and closing the convertible's roof in an elegant, seamless motion. The system features an electromagnetic valve to control the hydraulic pressure generated by the hydraulic pump to extend or contract cylinders for the tension bow, main roof and the tonneau cover. Three times the number of typical durability tests were conducted to ensure reliability and quietness of operation.

2Available for an additional $6,115 charge

3Available for an additional $595 charge

4Available for an additional $500 charge

Endless Summer

New to the interior this year, the 2024 LC 500 Convertible features a standard 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen display which provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. Intuitive Parking Assist and a Panoramic View Monitor also become standard.

Regardless of the weather trending hot or cool, the LC 500 Convertible is designed with an HVAC system that adjusts the temperature whether the top is raised or lowered. The Lexus Climate Concierge with Upper Body Heating automatically manages the air conditioner, seat heaters, neck heaters and steering-wheel heater to help ensure the cabin is comfortable.

Engineers took care to ensure the driving experience is ideal for all occupants, as the cabin is designed to reduce wind noise thanks to the unique shape of the beltline and rear molding to help suppress wind from entering. A standard transparent polycarbonate wind deflector helps restrict unwanted air from entering the cabin during low-speed travel, such as driving in the city, while the standard windscreen provides improved cabin experience during high-speed travel, such as freeway driving, for comfortable conversing with the top down. Active Noise Control combines sound insulation and absorption techniques to help suppress unwanted harshness from entering the cabin.

The quality finish of the upholstery, trim materials and detailing reflect the Takumi craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Lexus is known. Leather-trim interior color schemes for the LC 500 Convertible include Black, Toasted Caramel and new this model year, Dark Rose.

Aspirated, Naturally

There's no question that the purr (and subsequent roar) of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 elicits an intoxicating note that beckons the driver to depress the throttle and bring the engine to life. The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive LC Convertible shares the same direct-injected V8 powerplant as the LC 500 Coupe. The engine is rated to produce 471 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 398 lb.-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. For the LC Convertible, the engine is paired with a Direct-Shift 10-speed automatic transmission. The Convertible posts an impressive 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, and its maximum track speed is electronically limited to 168 mph.

Although great effort is put into keeping certain sounds out of the LC 500 Convertible, the powerful roar of the naturally aspirated, V8 engine is not one of them. Engine intake pulses are naturally carried through a diaphragm into a sound pipe that carries the sounds of the V8, not the air itself, into the cabin to enhance its rumble (similar to the system employed in the Lexus LFA). To further enhance the aggressive tone of the engine's exhaust and augment performance, a computer-controlled valve balances the fine line between optimizing exhaust back-pressure, exhaust tone and volume at higher engine speeds.

Lexus Interface and Connected Services

The 2024 LC 500 Convertible is equipped with Lexus Interface, giving drivers the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With an active Drive Connect5 three-year trial, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Lexus" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The available onboard Cloud Navigation solution utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

Lexus Interface also allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the LC 500 Convertible has a standard Wi-Fi Connect5 one-month trial with 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the vehicle into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, the Integrated Streaming5 feature provides customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Each LC 500 Convertible offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Lexus app, users can stay connected to their LC 500 Convertible with a 3-year trial or subscription of Remote Connect services, standard on all grades. Users can activate hazard lights on, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts.

5Connected Services are dependent on network availability and other factors.

Safety and Convenience

The 2024 LC 500 Convertible comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection - Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation in response to the driver's inputs under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) - An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) - When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

2024 LC 500 Convertible Pricing

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9262 Lexus LC 500 Convertible $106,350

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Finley

469-971-3503

laura.finley@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus