Former President at General Electric, Carrier, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Joins CEO Coaching International

Smytka is a CEO, Board Director, President, and C-level executive with global expertise in growing and leading multibillion-dollar businesses with marque brands such as General Electric, Carrier, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber across diverse B2B, B2B2C, and B2C segments. His industry expertise and leadership expand across Fire and Security solutions, SaaS offerings, HVAC equipment and services, building automation controls (BAC), power generation and distribution, consumer appliances, and automotive products and services.

Recently, Smytka served as CEO and Board Director for Zep, Inc., a private equity business, and achieved the successful sale of Zep's Vehicle Care business unit for an EBITDA multiple well above market norms.

Some of Smytka's career highlights include:

Scaling Revenue Growth – Led a private equity (PE) turnaround of a high-efficacy maintenance and cleaning solution business serving across five industry segments, through strategic priorities, capability investments, and commercial execution. Ultimately grew revenues by 10 percent from $685M to $775M during the pandemic turmoil and built capabilities in factory infrastructure, products, and talent.





GM/P&L Management & Accountability – Developed and executed an Asia Pacific five-year strategic plan that involved operationalizing a $1.0B China greenfield factory, scaling a "Winning in China and India " strategy, and acquiring a Japan distribution company, resulting in EBIT growth from $234M to $320M .





Risk Management for Global Growth – Turned around Goodyear's largest investment of a $1.0B green-field facility in China and transfer of an existing facility through effective program management and regional government relations, improving new factory ramp-up by six months, transitioning existing facility's 900 employees and equipment three months earlier and lowering start-up expenses by $70M .

"Dan is an excellent addition to our world-class team of CEO coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He has the proven ability to profitably grow businesses, build high-performance and collaborative executive teams, and execute strategies to deliver sustainable results. He will be able to leverage this wealth of experience and knowledge to guide our clients on their paths to Making BIG Happen."

"I really appreciate that CEO Coaching International has a vision and purpose to positively impact business leaders, their teams, and communities around the world," Smytka said. "I'm excited to join this incredible team of successful coaches and to work with a proven framework to ensure BIG success for my clients."

Smytka earned a master's degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Memphis and received his bachelor's degree with dual majors in Business Economics and Psychology from Creighton University. Smytka honorably served his country through active duty in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain.

Smytka is married and has three children. He enjoys sports and remains very active outdoors as an avid hiker, runner, and cyclist. Having lived and worked in Asia Pacific and Europe, Smytka and his wife love to travel.

