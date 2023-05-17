BAFFIN PRESENTS NEW AND IMPROVED HYBRID SLIPPERS COLLECTION

INTRODUCING HEX-FLEX® REINFORCED HEXAGONAL NYLON

STONEY CREEK, ON, May 17, 2023 Baffin is proud to announce an innovative update on the cold-climate footwear brands bestselling Hybrid Slippers Collection. Introducing a Hex-Flex® reinforced hexagonal nylon upper to the unisex slipper design, the new and improved Hybrid Slipper Collection now offers even more elemental protection for both indoor and outdoor use.

The Hybrid Slipper range, featuring Baffin's iconic Cush Collection and Cabin Collection, marries indoor comfort with an outdoor lifestyle. The new Hex-Flex® reinforced hexagonal nylon upper provides increased durability, rip-resistance and longevity, making the Hybrid Slipper Collection even more versatile year-round.

Made for foundational and functional performance for the active lifestyle, the Hybrid Slipper Collection is Elemental Rated in Baffin's Real-World Testing™ (RWT™) evolution, which helps recommend cold-comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Elemental cold comfort is best achieved with light levels of activity and has been proven by Baffin around the Great Lakes, parks, and city streets to provide protection from elements.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Water Resistant, the Hybrid Slipper Collection offers fundamental waterproofing technology, able to resist the penetration of water. This category of waterproofing allows for outdoor action in hybrid designs – extending use and functionality. This collection offers wet protection during brief exposure through the unexpected weather changes of all seasons.

"At Baffin, we are continuously looking for ways to provide the best products and quality to our customers – including making improvements and adjustments to our existing product line," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "We are excited about the new and improved updates to our Hybrid Slipper Collection. These slippers have been fan-favourites since they were first introduced, and the addition of the proprietary enhanced nylon material, Hex-Flex®, advances how strong and versatile these indoor/outdoor slippers are."

The updated styles are currently available in four colourways for CUSH and CUSH BOOTY – Coastal Grey, Guide Red, Twilight Blue and Stormy; and two colourways for CABIN and CAMPFIRE – Coastal Grey and Guide Red. In Fall 2023, CUSH and CUSH BOOTY in Merlot, Navy Blue and Black will also be updated with Hex-Flex®.

Available at Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America, the Hybrid Slipper Collection retails for $70 - $120 CAD/$55 - $100 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

