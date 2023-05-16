VRBO UNVEILS THE 2023 U.S. VACATION HOMES OF THE YEAR

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vrbo® revealed its 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year. The recognition features the most exceptional vacation homes across the U.S. As a bonus, this year's list also includes a vacation home in Mexico, an international destination that consistently ranks as one of the most popular for U.S. travelers.

The 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year are all stunning, whole homes, ranging from idyllic lakeside escapes to cozy mountain retreats and desert paradises, and represent a variety of popularº vacation destinations and price points. Vrbo chose these homes based on strict criteria including having a 4.9 or higher star rating, number of guest reviews, Premier Host status,* and standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.

"There are more than two million private vacations rentals on Vrbo, so there are many amazing choices. This year's Vacation Homes of the Year range from an urban oasis and a cozy ranch home under $400 a night to a beachfront estate that can sleep the whole family and more," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands. "Every single Vacation Home of the Year has a beautiful view, and combined boast seven private pools and fire pits, eight hot tubs and even five putting greens."

Palm Springs, California – This Los Angeles . The stunning outdoor space includes a private pool, mini golf course and sunset-viewing pavilion. The home also has a spa lounge with a sauna and steam room, and an exquisitely furnished and stocked chef's kitchen. This expansive desert escape is perfect for large groups and families, located only a couple hours by car from. The stunning outdoor space includes a private pool, mini golf course and sunset-viewing pavilion. The home also has a spa lounge with a sauna and steam room, and an exquisitely furnished and stocked chef's kitchen. Phoenix, Arizona – The " Phoenix has to offer. The " Happy Roadrunner " is an impeccable, private retreat with a resort-style backyard and gorgeous, panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Centrally located in the city, the home is only minutes from the best activitieshas to offer. Lake Norman, North Carolina – The " Charlotte . The Nantucket-inspired home comes with a theater room, gourmet open-concept kitchen, and living area with direct access to the deck for al fresco dining. The " Chasestone " is situated on a private peninsula with over 600 feet of lakefront views, less than an hour's drive from the heart of. The Nantucket-inspired home comes with a theater room, gourmet open-concept kitchen, and living area with direct access to the deck for al fresco dining. Manzanita, Oregon – This This contemporary gem is a modern architectural masterpiece that feels like it's floating among the trees. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows welcome an abundance of natural light and offer impressive views of nearby Neahkahnie Beach. Montauk, New York – This home is the This home is the ultimate secluded getaway offering proximity to the beach, spectacular ocean views and a newly expanded deck space — all within less than 2.5 hours driving from the Big Apple. A heated infinity pool and sunken hot tub outside and an art studio and movie theater inside mean there's something for everyone. Dripping Springs, Texas – The " Austin by car for a quick jaunt into the city. The " Riverfront Hideaway " sits on five acres of land with direct river access and breathtaking views of the rolling Hill Country landscape. A huge wrap-around terrace seamlessly connects the open-concept living space with outdoor dining and gathering areas. The home is also less than an hour fromby car for a quick jaunt into the city. Rosemary Beach, Florida – " 30A My Way " is a beachfront paradise with four floors of outdoor gathering spaces between the lower deck and upper balconies, offering views of the turquoise waters and white-sand beach just steps away on the private boardwalk. The home is also cozily furnished and fully stocked with a gourmet kitchen and several wet bars. Isle of Palms, South Carolina – " Charleston , making it a perfect spot for exploring the best of South Carolina's coast. Inside, spacious living areas with large windows offer a relaxing place to rest after a day in the sun. Port of Call " is a grand, oceanfront home boasting phenomenal views of the water and located only half an hour from, making it a perfect spot for exploring the best ofcoast. Inside, spacious living areas with large windows offer a relaxing place to rest after a day in the sun. Victor, Idaho – Nestled along the Targhee National Forest and offering unfettered views of the Teton Valley landscape, " Nestled along the Targhee National Forest and offering unfettered views of the Teton Valley landscape, " Salmonfly Lodge " offers an unforgettable, very much on trend, cowboy-cation experience. The home is also one of the best-appointed luxury log cabins in the area, complete with soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling fireplaces and designer touches throughout. Winter Park, Colorado – " Denver . The brilliant mountain views, high-end amenities and elegant furnishings make for a perfectly luxurious ski vacation. Trestle House " is a jaw-dropping ski-in/ski-out home just steps from the slopes in Winter Park Resort and only 1.5 hours from. The brilliant mountain views, high-end amenities and elegant furnishings make for a perfectly luxurious ski vacation. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – " Cabo San Lucas . The striking home combines traditional and modern elements to create a warm and inviting atmosphere indoors and has a lush and tropical outdoor area featuring an expansive patio, private pool and secluded garden terrace. Villa Luna Nueva " is this year's bonus property located in the ever-popular. The striking home combines traditional and modern elements to create a warm and inviting atmosphere indoors and has a lush and tropical outdoor area featuring an expansive patio, private pool and secluded garden terrace.

*Premier Hosts are Vrbo hosts that have been recognized for their proven track record of providing exceptional guest experiences.

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

