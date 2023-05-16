OKX Wallet is the First Multichain Wallet to Support BRC-20 Trading with Launch of Ordinals Marketplace

New Ordinals Marketplace will support minting and trading of Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens

OKX Wallet is also first multichain wallet to support Lightning, enabling cheaper and faster transactions on Bitcoin

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will soon launch Ordinals Marketplace on OKX Wallet, allowing users to mint and trade Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. The launch of the new Ordinals Marketplace demonstrates OKX's continued support for the Bitcoin ecosystem and will make the OKX Wallet the only multichain wallet allowing users to trade and mint Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens and NFTs across 60+ blockchains via one solution.

Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer at OKX, said: "OKX has always believed in the power of Bitcoin and we're proud to be constantly at the forefront of bringing Bitcoin technologies to a wider market. Whether it's Ordinals, BRC-20, or Lightning, we see the potential of these technologies as they expand the design space and deliver new use cases. OKX Wallet is the best way to explore the world of Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, and we can't wait to launch even more features for the community."

New Ordinals Marketplace includes:

Now live : View and transfer Ordinals

Available this week: Trade BRC-20 tokens (buy, sell, and list)

Coming soon : Mint Ordinal inscription NFTs and BRC-20 tokens

Coming soon : Trade Ordinals (buy, sell, and list)

Additional support for Bitcoin includes:

OKX Wallet to support Lightning Network, enabling cheaper and faster bitcoin transactions.

OKX BTC Explorer adds support for BRC-20, making it the first multichain explorer to support BRC-20 tokens. Users can now validate their BRC-20 transactions directly from the source in real-time

Staking support for $STX ( Bitcoin Layer-2) and BRC-20 tokens

The OKX Wallet is the first multi-chain Web3 wallet to utilize multi-party computation (MPC) technology, which improves security by eliminating a single point of failure, and making it easier for a user to recover access to assets in emergencies. Following the Bitcoin philosophy of 'not your keys, not your coins,' it is a truly decentralized, self-custody wallet where all transactions and tokens are on-chain.

OKX will attend Bitcoin Builders, the first-ever conference focused on Bitcoin's Layer-2 ecosystem, on 17 May in Miami, where Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau will speak on a panel alongside other industry leaders. OKX will announce further support for the Bitcoin protocol and community in the near future.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for traders around the world, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

