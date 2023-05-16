Businesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions

New research reveals edge computing is driving meaningful business and technical benefits across industries

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better customer experiences, improved quality of products and services, and increased productivity are the top business outcomes companies reported experiencing after investing in edge solutions. In fact, in a new survey commissioned by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Intel and conducted by IDC, respondents noted they experienced double-digit improvements in these areas after moving applications and workloads closer to the edge of their network.

It is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge.

"With IDC predicting edge spending to reach more than $300B by 2026, it is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge," said Steve Grabow, senior vice president, edge computing solutions, Lumen Technologies. "Momentum is building across industries because businesses are achieving compelling, quantifiable benefits from edge computing. Lumen can help businesses unleash their potential at the edge."

More than half the survey respondents (54%) are using edge solutions in production today, and 64% plan on new edge investments within a year. The service provider/telco edge remains the primary deployment location for edge solutions. Respondents also noted experiencing 26% improvement in customer experience, 23% increase in productivity, and a 22% improvement in quality of products and services.

"We were ecstatic when we saw these survey results," Grabow continued. "Lumen is obsessed with helping our customers grow. We knew we were bringing customers the right technology with edge solutions and these results prove it."

In addition to significant business benefits, respondents also reported double-digit improvements in technical outcomes when they deployed edge solutions. This included enhanced security and data protection, increased productivity through automation, and better application performance.

"Leaders across industries are embracing edge computing as they look to improve operations, drive better customer experiences, and create differentiation in their market," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services at IDC. "A critical component to their success at the edge is partnering with a provider that understands their business needs and can help them eliminate some risk during the deployment journey."

Survey Details:

735 U.S. enterprise decision-makers were interviewed at companies with 500 or more employees.

Respondents were director-level or above in an information technology or operational technology role. All were familiar with their organization's edge strategy.

100 surveys were conducted in each of the following industries: financial services, manufacturing, tech/software development, media/entertainment/gaming, healthcare, retail, and public sector.

