Glue Up Unveils Chapter Management - The Ultimate Solution for Multi-tiered Organization Management

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Up, a leading SaaS company specializing in community-led growth for member-based organizations, corporations, non-profits, marketers, and event professionals, has launched its new product: Chapter Management.

Glue Up is committed to enabling and enriching professional communities, and the company's latest addition, Chapter Management, is a cutting-edge product that provides a digital framework allowing multi-tiered organizations to check the health of their affiliate account ecosystem. This innovative tool is designed to enable the easy flow of information and data across organizational lines, streamline management processes, and provide a bird's-eye or granular view of all chapter operations.

Chapter Management is architected as a hierarchical structure within the platform, and it can be arranged to suit any access and visibility/delivery structure across member-based organizations. All branches of an organization can seamlessly transfer data from chapters, affiliates, regions, and national chapters. This technology's visibility and management capabilities are a cut above, particularly in terms of ease of use and configuration.

"Our aim when designing Chapter Management was to give our customers a fast and efficient way of running their organization regardless of its size and complexity. With our innovation, not only have we made intricate management processes seamless, but we've essentially given leaders of multitiered organizations an overview of their entire operation in one place," said Eric Schmidt, Co-founder and CEO of Glue Up.

Chapter Management is the milestone step in Glue Up's journey to connect communities through its engagement management technology. This revolutionary management product makes it easy for multi-chartered organizations to streamline their processes, disseminate information efficiently, and create a deeper sense of community like never before.

About Glue Up

Glue Up is a leading global engagement management solution that services associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a user-friendly ecosystem of interconnected modules designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and grow professional communities. Glue Up's innovative all-in-one solutions combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, Finance, Project Management, Networking, and mobile apps into one. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world and is rapidly expanding.

