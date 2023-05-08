CDG Launches PRTC on AWS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent onboarding of Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) to MBS Cloud, CDG's live AWS cloud platform solution for billing and operations. CDG, with the support of Rackspace Technologies, began its rapid migration to AWS in late 2022 using a phased approach to identify specific areas AWS could enable scalability and rapid innovation utilizing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, AWS Transit Gateway, Amazon Aurora Serverless, and Amazon Simple Storage Service. The onboarding of PRTC to the live AWS environment represents a significant milestone in CDG's evolution to AWS's public cloud platform.

According to Tony Stout, Chief Technology Officer at CDG and PRTC, "We are very excited to be launching PRTC into the AWS environment. We are eager for PRTC to experience the advantages of AWS and thrilled to reach the next step in CDG's mission to provide our BSS/OSS clients immediate scalability and enhanced services and security within a transformative cloud ecosystem."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About PRTC:

PRTC is a locally owned telecommunications/technology provider that has served the South Carolina Lowcountry since 1951. PRTC is committed to providing excellent customer service along with state-of-the-art technologies and service for today's advanced consumer.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

