Bigo Live Partners with Kway and Launches New Dating Reality Show - For Titi's Love or Money, in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, love is in the air as leading global livestreaming platform Bigo Live (BIGO) teamed up with social media star Kway (BlameItOnKway or Titi) and hosted their second social media livestreamed dating reality show– For Titi's Love or Money – in one of the most diverse cities in the nation, Atlanta. Raking in close to 18,000 hours of watch time and gaining more than 2.3 million in viewership, the in-person and livestreaming event was Bigo Live's top performing show in driving viewership and watch time, a testament to the strong demand for more inclusivity representation as well as the rising popularity of the hybrid show format.

"Atlanta has a large and vibrant community full of cultures and talents, and as part of our goal to create a continuous positive impact in the lives of our new media community, we were excited to host this activation to highlight Atlanta's talented creators and cultivate a more inclusive and welcoming world for everyone, through the power of livestreaming," said Bigo Live's North America Senior Operations Director Eric Kim.

The show took place on April 20th at the Legendary Ford Hall in Atlanta and was simultaneously livestreamed on the Bigo Live App, featuring a diverse cast of singles as they navigate through a series of challenge rounds to see if they have what it takes to win a date with Kway.

A social media star known for his comedic skit, the show's host, Kway, has long been admired for his unique sense of humor and how he has used his platform to advocate for social causes. He previously worked with Bigo Live and was the first and only social media influencer to collaborate with Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez. He was also the face of Rihanna's 2018 Fenty Beauty campaign and premiered his show, Titi Do You Love Me, on Zeus Network in the same year. Most recently, Kway stars in reality television series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition,

"Kway is a social media pioneer when it comes to connecting with people through positivity and comedic narratives. But even more so, Kway is an all-around inspiring person in how the room gravitates to this great energy. As a social media platform that is about building connections within a diverse social ecosystem and a safe space to be yourself, be inspired and inspire others, we were honored to collaborate with Kway again and bring new communities together in Atlanta," continued Bigo Live's North America Senior Operations Director Eric Kim.

"It has been a thrill for me to be part of this show, which raises and elevates the voices of underrepresented people," said Kway. "BIGO has become a changemaker by providing a powerful platform for our community to share our stories with the world."

For Titi's Love or Money follows Bigo Live's successful Game Changer with Milan Christopher, the first original social media livestreamed LGBTQ+ dating reality show and is part of the Bigo Live's commitment to bring a spotlight to the communities beyond Pride month and celebrate diverse voices throughout the year.

To watch and support For Titi's Love or Money and Game Changer with Milan Christopher, download the Bigo Live app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, and subscribe to BIGO's YouTube Channel.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social livestreaming platforms, where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, based in Singapore. For more information, visit www.bigo.tv. The Bigo Live app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

