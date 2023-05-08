AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Alpine North America, Inc. ("Alpine") today launched "Alpine Park" on Roblox, a mass multiplayer platform with over 200 million active users each month. This virtual experience, designed in collaboration with Trigger XR and Stage3 Agency, expands the Alpine brand presence and reaches a younger audience of audio enthusiasts.

Alpine Launches Alpine Park on Roblox to Connect with Next-Generation of Audio Enthusiasts

"The Alpine Park on Roblox represents the future of the Alpine brand and a new way to experience Alpine products and services," said Mike Anderson, Executive Director at Alps Alpine North America. "Using this immersive gaming and social platform, we're able to showcase iconic Alpine imagery and products that long-time Alpine fans will recognize, while at the same time, incorporating new and exciting experiences that will engage a younger fan."

With Alpine's entrance into this virtual world, the younger generation, who statistically would not experience the brand until an older age, can now experience Alpine in an exciting and approachable format that's tailored to their interests. Users can play games, purchase in-game gear inspired by the current Alpine product line and interact with Alpine products in an immersive environment designed for music, outdoor, and adventure enthusiasts – in other words, "Alpine fans."

Bridging the Gap through Gameplay

Roblox was identified as the target platform for this virtual Alpine Park experience for its gaming and interactive feature offerings in addition to its vast user base of Generation Alpha (ages 13+) and Generation Z (ages 16 – 25).

The park includes a gameplay experience where users can collect iconic chiclets and music gems to purchase in-game items from the Alpine store (located in various areas of the park). The in-game items, like an Alpine Subwoofer jetpack and a Green Chiclet Tee Shirt, are modeled after real Alpine products to bridge the gap between virtual and reality.

Outside of the gameplay, Alpine Park features a "playground" area staged with real products from the Alpine lineup scaled to larger-than-life sizes as a unique way for users to interact with and learn about Alpine product offerings. The park also features a "showroom" floor that's modeled after an Alpine Experience Event, where users can experience virtual models of real Alpine demo vehicles, like "Hellbender," the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with a tee shirt cannon, "Switchback," the 2019 Jeep Gladiator with a mechanized truck bed with 40 oscillating Bluetooth speakers, and the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with the Legendary Alpine R-Series sound system. Outside of the demo vehicle placement, Alpine plans to utilize the showroom floor to reveal upcoming products and services to its user base, connecting virtual users to actual Alpine products and initiatives outside of the game.

Future updates to the Alpine Park experience include AI (artificial intelligence) Personas modeled after Alpine Brand Specialists and Jeep Enthusiasts as NPC (non-playable characters). These characters are powered by Inworld AI, a developer platform for AI characters. The integration allows users to chat with the AI characters about Alpine's technology and fandom, using custom knowledge bases and distinct personalities designed to align with the Alpine brand. This technology would position Alpine as the first commercialized brand to launch this feature on Roblox.

Roblox can be accessed online on a computer or PC, a smartphone via Google Play or the App Store, an Xbox gaming system, or a VR headset. Alpine Park can be found by searching "Alpine Park" on the Roblox platform or at https://www.roblox.com/games/12956278832/Alpine-Park.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators, and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

Inworld AI is a developer platform for building AI characters. Inworld goes beyond large language models (LLMs) and add performance, configurable safety, knowledge, memory, narrative controls, multimodality, and more. The company focused on enabling character-based interactions for immersive experiences like video games, brand activations, and training simulations. Inworld is backed by top-tier investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12 fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Disney Accelerator, and Epic MegaGrants.

