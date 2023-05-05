Tire Pressure Monitoring System Data Now Supported by Pedigree on a Full Suite of Devices

Pedigree's full range of cellular gateways, including an affordable solar unit, now support SmartAir™ TPMS and other Bluetooth sensors.

FARGO, N.D., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies has expanded its gateway offerings to include an affordable, easy-to-install solar tracker with the capability to receive Bluetooth data from the ConMet Digital SmartAir™ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor.

Combining Bluetooth solutions with an array of tracking devices solves a few of the primary technology pain points facing fleets: easy installation, a responsive data platform for both drivers and management, and reliable and affordable device options.

The innovative Bluetooth SmartAir™ TPMS sensor solves these pain points. The sensor data can be picked up by the solar gateway or a variety of other trackers offered by Pedigree. And Pedigree's OneView™ platform provides real-time tire pressure alerts to drivers and fleet managers.

Finally, installation is extremely fast and simple. Simply unscrew the valve cap, screw on the SmartAir™ TPMS sensor and connect to the cloud. Typically, Pedigree's ELD will pick up the inflation pressure data from the truck tires. The trailer tire data will be received by our GPS solar tracker, which is easily applied with quick-install automotive adhesive.

"Connecting the unconnected sounds simple but is very challenging without the right technology," says John Elsner, CEO of Pedigree. "By collaborating with partners such as ConMet Digital, we can offer best-in-class and affordable solutions such as the SmartAir™ TPMS sensor, which provides an immediate financial return to fleets."

According to a study by the US Department of Energy, a 10% under inflation of tires can lead to a 1.5% decrease in fuel economy. By using Pedigree's OneView™ platform and SmartAir™ TPMS sensors to ensure proper tire inflation, fleets have the potential to minimize their carbon footprint while saving in fuel costs.

The OneView platform supports the full suite of ConMet's Digital products, including the PreSet Plus® SmartHub™, SmartAir™ Axle Load, and SmartAir™ Line Pressure. These solutions offer fleet managers and customers greater visibility into the health of wheel hubs, tires, air lines, and axles, resulting in improved uptime and safety.

"Partnering with Pedigree not only fuels synergy in data-driven innovation, but also empowers us to deliver unprecedented value to our customers," said Paul Washicko, Vice President and General Manager of ConMet Digital.

In addition to tire pressure monitoring and other ConMet Digital products, Pedigree offers a wide range of Bluetooth devices for monitoring temperature, humidity, and the movements of assets, attachments and vehicles. These solutions are highly configurable to meet a variety of operating environments.

Pedigree Technologies' OneView platform is an open IoT solution to track, monitor, diagnose, and communicate with high-value assets in real time, providing a full suite of digital solutions. For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Jessica Slyter at Jessica.Slyter@pedigreetechnologies.com.

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is a tough, innovative, Midwest telematics company with a passion for smart technologies allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere. Our software, OneView™, provides real-time tracking and sophisticated data analytics to help businesses optimize their operations and make better, informed decisions. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all on one screen.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet Digital was established in 2019 to advance ConMet's innovation on IoT (Internet of Things) for heavy-duty vehicles. The growing team has decades of experience across telematics, data science, wireless communications, and cloud computing. Together with the unmatched commercial vehicle expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet Digital provides holistic, actionable insights into the tractor-trailer ecosystem to help fleets improve operations.

SOURCE Pedigree Technologies