Invisors recognized as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing private companies

ATLANTA, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle announced that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, made the 2023 Pacesetters list. The list represents the fastest-growing privately held companies in the metro Atlanta area.

Invisors teammates attend the 2023 Atlanta Pacesetters event at the College Football Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

"Invisors' growth is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction and success"

To make the list companies must be headquartered in Atlanta, with 2022 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two-year growth in sales of more than 50%. The list consists of 11 categories of companies, ranging from business services to catering. Invisors ranked #49, with a 2-year growth of 80.36%, highlighting its rapid growth in revenue and employees.

"Invisors' growth is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction and success," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Each day, our consultants work hand in hand with our customers to help them achieve success with their Workday systems. We're grateful to receive this honor for the second consecutive year as we expand into new industry segments, grow our European business, and extend our existing service offerings."

Over the past year, Invisors has also been recognized for its growth by securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and on the Gator100, the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisors