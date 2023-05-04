Spinify Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 + GDPR Compliance in Accordance with AICPA

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinify Pty Ltd, a leading sales gamification platform designed to boost sales motivation, productivity, and engagement announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 + GDPR compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

Spinify Pty Ltd has also achieved GDPR compliance in accordance with AT-C 315, with criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Achieving both standards with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Spinify Pty Ltd provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Spinify Pty Ltd System.

Spinify Pty Ltd provides a cloud-based sales gamification platform designed to boost sales motivation, productivity, and engagement to customers globally.

Spinify Pty Ltd was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at info@prescientassurance.com .

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 + GDPR audit report demonstrates to Spinify Pty Ltd's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Spinify

Spinify is a leading gamification platform designed to boost employee motivation, productivity, and engagement. With its wide range of customizable features, Spinify offers businesses an effective, fun, and innovative solution to improve team performance and cultivate a positive work environment.

For media enquiries, please contact:Brandi Smith, brandi@spinify.com

