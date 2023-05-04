SMArtX Model Marketplace Further Fortified by Five Venerable Asset Management Firms

Fidelity Institutional, Janus Henderson, Nuveen, Renaissance, and WCM Deepen Their Presence on the SMArtX UMA Platform.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added twenty-five strategies to its UMA platform, from some of the asset management industry's most well-known firms. Fidelity Institutional, Janus Henderson, Nuveen Asset Management, Renaissance Investment Management, and WCM Investment Management each added new strategies to their already significant presence on the platform. The platform now features 1,198 strategies from 288 asset management firms.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The new solutions encompass both model delivery and separately managed account strategies. They include a broad range of target allocation, international exposure, and bond strategies, as well as the addition of one domestic equity strategy.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Fidelity Institutional

Janus Henderson

Nuveen Asset Management

Renaissance Investment Management

WCM Investment Management

"These venerable asset management firms can decide to distribute their strategies anywhere," remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We are privileged to feature these establishments and their strategies as we continue to expand our UMA solutions to more and more enterprise firms, which provides the greatest scale and opportunity for strategy distribution."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by several applications of its technology: tailored UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms built to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

"By executing continuously throughout the trading day, SMArtX is able to more accurately represent trading strategies in client accounts," stated Jonathan Pincus, the President and COO of SMArtX. "This kind of efficiency, coupled with the inherent scale offered by UMA platforms, provides both asset managers and their clients with a powerful resource for driving more positive outcomes."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions