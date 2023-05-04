Rilas Technologies and MOBILion Systems Announce Partnership to Expand Analytical Offering with High Resolution Ion Mobility

CHADDS FORD, Pa. and WOBURN, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rilas Technologies and MOBILion Systems have announced a strategic partnership that will bring together their expertise and cutting-edge platform to provide new separation capabilities for customers. The partnership aims to expand Rilas Technologies' current Agilent 6545XT Q-TOF instrument by integrating it with the MOBIE High Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) Platform from MOBILion Systems. The enhanced resolving power and higher throughput enabled by the MOBIE platform will enable Rilas Technologies to explore even the most difficult enantiomeric and chiral separations of biologically active compounds such as small molecules, peptides, oligos, antibodies, glycans, and more.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). (PRNewswire)

Rilas Technologies and MOBILion Systems partner to advance characterization of biological compounds.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with MOBILion Systems," said Laszlo Varady, CEO of Rilas Technologies. "Their technology will complement our existing service capabilities and help us expand our offerings to new customer projects."

MOBILion Systems is a life science tools and instrumentation company that is advancing separation science and unraveling complex analyses with the commercialization of products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology. Their products provide deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, revealing what others leave unseen.

"MOBIE has the potential to provide the deepest, fastest characterization of advanced therapeutics to bring safer, more efficacious drugs to market faster. Partnering with Rilas provides pharma industry access to the MOBIE instrument's unprecedented characterization faster and more broadly than what we could do alone. It is a true partnership that will benefit our mutual customers," said Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems.

Rilas Technologies, founded in 2009, is a Contract Research Organization that has built a strong reputation as a dependable outsourcing partner for customers targeting chiral and achiral small molecules, as well as peptides, proteins, oligos, antibodies, and ADCs. Their breadth of specialized services in analytical analysis, preparatory purification, method development, and consultative expertise provides their customers with versatile opportunities to eliminate bottlenecks at nearly any stage of the research cycle.

Customers who are interested in learning more about the benefits of High-Resolution Ion Mobility can visit www.mobilionsystems.com. For those interested in discussing a project that might benefit from Rilas Technologies' services, they can visit https://rilastech.com.

About MOBILion

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science and unraveling complex analyses with the commercialization of products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology. When integrated with mass spectrometry, MOBILion's separation technology provides higher resolution, faster and more reproducible analysis for superior characterization and deeper insights of molecules most important in characterizing biologic therapeutics, discovering biomarkers, improving the accuracy of diagnostics tests, and ensuring food and environmental safety. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit www.mobilionsystems.com.

About Rilas Technologies

Founded in 2009, Rilas Technologies, Inc. has built a strong reputation as a dependable outsourcing partner for customers targeting chiral and achiral small molecules, as well as peptides, proteins, oligos, antibodies, and ADCs. Drawing on decades of chromatographic knowledge and experience, our team of purification scientists have earned the credibility and trust of discerning scientists, locally and globally, by delivering consistent, high-quality results under fast turnaround times. Our breadth of specialized services in analytical analysis, preparatory purification, method development, and consultative expertise provides our customers with versatile opportunities to eliminate bottlenecks at nearly any stage of the research cycle. As a family-run business, Rilas places particularly strong emphasis on transparent communication and building long-term personal connections with our customers, who proudly refer our services to friends and colleagues year after year. Learn more at https://rilastech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MOBILion Systems; Rilas Technologies