PlanMember Announces Winner of The Richard H. Ford Making a Positive Difference Award

CARPINTERIA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is proud to announce the winner and nominees of the 2023 Richard H. Ford Making a Positive Difference Award. The award is in honor of Richard Ford, our dear friend and colleague who embodied both the spirit and mission of PlanMember—to make a positive difference for our Partners, PlanMembers, and Employees. Each year, PlanMember recognizes financial advisors who selflessly contribute their time, energy, passion, and financial resources to causes that make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Nominees for 2023 included Martin Adams (Alabama), Joseph Avallone (Florida), Joe Chalom (Florida), Janeen Mihoci (Pennsylvania), Nathan Moore (California), and Rich Williams (Michigan).

This year's winner is Nathan Moore, CFP®, the owner of Agape Planning Partners, a PlanMember Financial Center located in Fresno, CA. Nathan has been a tireless supporter of Mollie's House, which provides shelter, safety, and care for girls between 12 and 17 who have been victims of human sex trafficking. "Mollie's House really is designed to be a safe place for young ladies to learn to love themselves again, and to be loved unconditionally," says Nathan. "That's really what it comes down to."

"As a volunteer with Mollie's House, my role is primarily that of showing them what a healthy male relationship looks like," says Nathan. "They also try to give the girls experiences that they've been denied. For example, they host games nights, offer cooking classes, and even take the girls fishing and camping. These are experiences that most teenagers have had," says Nathan, "but for many of these girls, they were denied their youth and are only experiencing these things for the first time. We just try to give them experiences so they can be kids again, in a safe environment." For more information, please visit mollieshouse.org.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades, PlanMember has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor. and member FINRA/SIPC. AGAPE Planning Partners and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

