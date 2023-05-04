eHealth, Inc. to Present at 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 16th, to Host Investor & Analyst Day on May 18th

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its CEO, Fran Soistman, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. E.T.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.ehealthinsurance.com. A replay of this event will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

eHealth will also be hosting an Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. E.T. The event will include presentations by company executives focusing on eHealth's strategic direction, operational progress, and financial outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

A live webcast of the Investor & Analyst day will be accessible to the general public at approximately 9:30 a.m. E.T. on May 18 from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.ehealthinsurance.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the presentation and will also be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email investors@ehealth.com for further information.

About eHealth, Inc.

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

