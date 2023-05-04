Annual 'A Walk to Believe' - Sponsored by Prudential Financial -- to Take Place June 3 Supporting Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners, walkers, and rollers are invited to participate in the 13th annual A Walk to Believe on Saturday, June 3, held at Rutgers University benefiting Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. This year Team LeGrand, aims to raise a record-breaking $200,000 to help us get closer to the end zone -- cures for spinal cord injury.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The family-friendly event honors Eric LeGrand, former Scarlet Knight defensive tackle who, during an October 2010 football game, sustained a spinal cord injury. His career since has been dedicated to inspiring others to persist despite adversity, for which he has received numerous awards, including the New Jersey Hall of Fame's Unsung Hero Award. Most recently, LeGrand Coffee House was named the 2022-23 recipient of the New Jersey Devils Buy Black Program, presented by Prudential Financial.

"A Walk to Believe is an event that is extremely close to my heart. Each year we have an amazing crowd of new and returning participants come out and raise funds for Team LeGrand," says Eric LeGrand. "As a recipient of the Buy Black Program, I am honored to have their continuing support through my philanthropic work and this event."

"With what began as a grassroots fundraiser has morphed into a premier event unifying the community year after year," says Colleen Coppla, Chief Development Officer, Reeve Foundation. "It's an honor to be at Rutgers for 'A Walk to Believe' and celebrate Eric's ongoing commitment to raising awareness for spinal cord injuries. I am incredibly thankful to Eric and our presenting sponsor, Prudential Financial, and to every supporter that makes a significant impact for our cause."

Nearly 1,500 participants are expected to join together in support of A Walk to Believe, in hopes of raising imperative funds for Team LeGrand, which has raised over $2 million since its inception. Check-in commences at 8 am, followed by the opening ceremony at 10 am, and a 10:30 am start time with special guests from the Rutgers Football team and the New Jersey Devils.

"Prudential believes in investing in people and communities for the long term, so we are excited to continue our partnership with Eric. Our relationship started through the Buy Black Program, helping Eric promote his business, LeGrand Coffee House," says David Hamlett, VP of Prudential's Corporate Sponsorships. "And now, with A Walk to Believe, we are honored to continue that partnership by supporting Team LeGrand's philanthropic efforts to find a cure for spinal cord injuries and achieve Christopher Reeve's dream of a world with empty wheelchairs."

Proceeds from A Walk to Believe benefits Team LeGrand's mission to help individuals living with spinal cord injuries and their families by supporting quality of life initiatives and emerging therapies that will get us to the end zone – cures for spinal cord injuries. For more information and to register or donate, please visit christopherreeve.org/AWTB.

About the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 120,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

