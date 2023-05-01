PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Marshall Harris, a noted Philadelphia plant-based chef, nutrition consultant, and video podcast host, announced today that, on May 1, in this, its third season, her "Dishing with Patricia" podcast will produce a 10-episode series of interviews with noted medical providers and counselors, in a special focus on the issue of mental health, its impact on families, and how it can be influenced by diet and nutrition.

The Dishing with Patricia Video Podcast Announces A Focus on Mental Health

In its previous episodes, the podcast has featured public figures and political decision-makers as guests, who "dish" about their respective fields of interest and expertise, while assisting Ms. Harris in preparing healthy, plant-based meals.

However, with May having been designated as National Mental Health Awareness Month, Ms. Harris will use her platform to share critical mental health-related issues, and treatments, with the 900k domestic and international persons who comprise the podcast's viewership.

The topics scheduled for discussion will include the fact that the U.S. is now a participant in a global mental health crisis, which has led to 47 million Americans being diagnosed with a mental health condition. That number has increased by 1.5 million people, over the past year.

Featured guests during Dishing with Patricia's 10 mental health-related episodes, will be:

Richard L. Snyder, M.D. / Executive Vice President, Facilitated Health Networks

Independence Blue Cross

Melissa Chipollini, Psy.D; LPC / Clinical Psychologist, Licensed Professional Counselor

Ann L. Colley, LMFT, M.Div., MBA / Licensed Marriage, Couple & Family Therapist.

Ordained Clergy

Damilola Fowowe, MSN APRN PMHNP-BC / Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Patricia Marshall Harris, Wellness and Nutrition Consultant, Podcast Host

Rachel Margolin, LCSW / Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Life Coach

David Hale Sylvester / Award Winning Author, Personal Trainer, Life Coach

Carissa Y. Ferguson-Thomas, Psy.D, LCSW / Licensed Psychologist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Alimah (Lee) Walker, MA, NCC / Licensed Professional Counselor

Camille Whitsett, M.Ed. / Independent Mental Health Care Professional

As part of her podcast's Focus on Mental Health, Ms. Harris also disclosed that the programming will also include a series of brief-form social media announcements, that will provide valuable information, including critical resources, and contact numbers, to assist viewers in managing and overcoming their mental health challenges.

On Monday May 1,2023, the series launches, Ms. Harris' first guest will be Richard L. Snyder, M.D., executive vice president, Facilitated Health Networks, Independence Blue Cross. Dr. Snyder will discuss mental health from an insurance carrier's perspective, providing information to insurance company members, customers, employees, and the public Throughout the entire month, Marshall Harris will provide mental health PSAs from a variety of other mental health professionals and advocates, as a means of spotlighting the various aspects of the growing, regional, and global mental health challenge.

Ms. Harris hopes that the series will serve as a public service that will raise awareness of mental health, and its available resources and treatment options.

"Our guests will make clear," said Ms. Harris, "that true health and wellness are the result of 'whole person health' which will help patients to produce healthy bodies, as well as healthy minds, and prepare us to work with our providers to heal ourselves and those we love."

Marshall Harris wholeheartedly believes that feedback is critical and welcomes viewer comments. To share experiences, ask questions, leave comments, and view previous episodes of #DishingwithPatricia, visit my website: Classie-essential-nutrition.com ; follow me on my Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages; and/or subscribe to my Dishing with Patricia YouTube channel.

For additional information, please contact Patricia Marshall Harris, vice president, of Millennium 3 Management, and host of "Dishing with Patricia," at 215-751-0140

