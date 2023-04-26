VoCoVo unveils Series 5 Pro headset

Announced at London's Retail Technology Show, the new device delivers the precise comfort, sustainability and functionality enterprise retailers have asked for

OXFORD, England, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VoCoVo , the retail communications specialists, has today announced its new Series 5 Pro headset at the Retail Technology Show in London. For the first time, with a design entirely developed by VoCoVo and driven by store colleague feedback, the new device ticks all the boxes for enterprise retail customers, delivering the precise comfort, durability, sustainability considerations, intelligent power management and HD audio functionalities needed to support those on the shop floor.

Drawing specifically on over 20 years of experience in retail communications technology, and following feedback from retail decision makers and store colleagues, the light, ergonomic design of VoCoVo's Series 5 Pro prioritises comfort and durability. Its fully adjustable design, with completely redeveloped ear cushion, reduces pressure on the colleague's head, making for a more comfortable experience when worn continually over a working day.

Importantly, with retailers increasingly looking for sustainable innovation, VoCoVo's new device provides a long-term, durable solution, with low failure rates to eliminate the need for repairs or replacements. Ideal for busy shop floors, the Series 5 Pro headsets are protected against dust and water damage and have undergone extensive testing to withstand being dropped from up to 1.8 meters (6ft) onto concrete multiple times. Designed for durability and longevity, the device's buttons are affixed from the inside, meaning there are no loose parts, and the technology is safe to use in areas such as food preparation.

The Series 5 Pro headset has a modular design, meaning that individual components can be replaced, allowing for ease of repair. Series 5 also delivers on the ability to add peripheral components without having to buy a specialised headset for users with accessibility needs. For example, colleagues who wear hearing aids can fix the new device to a belt clip or in other cases, alternative earpieces can be added to slot under a head covering.

Another key advancement of Series 5 Pro lies within its processing power and power consumption. VoCoVo's new headset monitors and manages power usage to conserve battery, with its power to size ratio second to none. The innovative technology is lightweight and more compact in size and benefits from a smaller battery. It provides quicker charge times thanks to its rapid charge feature that gives 50% battery in just 30 minutes. Altogether these sustainable considerations have led to the Series 5 headset being recognised by EcoVadis , the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Thanks to its unique noise cancelling algorithm, the new device eliminates retail noise to give the best audio experience for shop floor colleagues. The Series 5 Pro with its short boom and digital microphone technology boasts VoCoVo's smartest and most discreet headset yet. DSP technology in the headset and base units enables the VoCoVo Series 5 Pro to handle conference and telephony audio at 4x the clarity of previous headsets without sacrificing system capacity. This provides the best-in-class voice clarity for users and enhances the accuracy of voice recognition systems.

VoCoVo's retail communication devices are already loved and embraced globally by recognised tier one retailers, including Asda, Dunelm and Halfords, with the most recent enrolment across the US-based premier supermarket, The Fresh Market. The Series 5 Pro will be available to VoCoVo's existing customer base and new enterprise retailers wishing to unlock the power of voice in Q4 2023.

Rob Gamlin, Chief Executive Officer, VoCoVo, said: "In our two decades in retail, it's always been key to talk to our customers and find out first-hand what they really want and need, which is how we were uniquely placed to develop the Series 5 Pro headset. Designed around colleague feedback and perfected by our experts over the last couple of years, the new headset delivers the exact functionalities, sustainability credentials and precise comfort our customers and users have asked for."

Attendees at the Retail Technology Show can visit VoCoVo's stand 6C40 for a live demo.

https://s5pro.vocovo.com/

Notes to editors

About VoCoVo

Established first in 2011 as Strongbyte Solutions Limited, VoCoVo enables businesses to release the power of voice. Currently used by 30 tier 1 global retailers and active in over 13,000 stores with 250,000 daily users, VoCoVo's solutions drive actionable insights that empower retailers to improve employee communication and make better decisions that enhance customer experience and drive profitability.

Based in Oxford, England and Chicago, USA, VoCoVo is growing fast with customers across the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada and America. In 2019 the company became a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award and a finalist in the Santander Growing Business of the Year Award. VoCoVo has also ranked 5th in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100.

For more information visit: https://www.vocovo.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980693/VoCoVo_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE VoCoVo