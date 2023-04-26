PANERA LAUNCHES WEEK-LONG 'PANERA FAVES' CELEBRATION FEATURING MYPANERA WEEK DEALS AND LAUNCH OF THE PANERA SHOP, SELLING BREAD-INSPIRED CARB COUTURE

MyPanera® loyalty members get early access to shop the new collection and exclusive daily savings on Panera Faves from May 1 through May 7

ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread is taking guests' "Panera Faves" to the next level as it announces a weeklong celebration of iconic menu favorites, from mac & cheese and bread bowls to everyone's favorite soup, salad or sandwich. On Monday, May 1, Panera will kick off its second MyPanera Week with the launch of its first-ever online merchandise storefront, The Panera Shop, where, for the very first time, fans of the brand can score a variety of 'Carb Couture' inspired by favorite menu items. Offering cozy "Mac Drip" sweatshirts and sweatpants, "Just Baked" baby onesies and more, The Panera Shop will go live on Monday, May 1 exclusively for MyPanera members through May 7. 100% of the net profit from sales during MyPanera Week will be donated to the Panera Bread Foundation.*

MyPanera Members Save on Panera Faves All Week

Taking place from May 1 to May 7, MyPanera Week will celebrate more than 52 million MyPanera loyalty members with exclusive perks and offers on "Panera Faves," throughout the week, including:

Monday 5/1: Exclusive Access to The Panera Shop and NEW Panera merchandise. Plus, $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $5 or more for MyPanera members from 5/1 – 5/7**.

Tuesday 5/2: MyPanera members receive $2.50 off Panera at Home soups & macs and $1 off salad dressings.***

Wednesday 5/3: Buy One Get One Soup 50% off - available only on the Panera app.****

Thursday 5/4: Buy One Get One Salad 50% off - available only on the Panera app.****

Friday 5/5: Buy One Get One Sandwich 50% off - available only on the Panera app.****

Saturday 5/6 : National Beverage Day! MyPanera Members can sign up for Panera's Unlimited Sip Club annual plan for only $99 (plus tax). † Current Unlimited Sip Club members get their Sip Club Saturday offer of Buy One Get One Entrée 50% off. ††

Sunday 5/7: Panera introduces the launch of MyPanera Knead to Know Trivia. Starting on 5/7 through 6/11, members can visit playmypanera.com to register for their chance to win $500 in Panera Bread® gift cards, $250 to The Panera Shop, and one year free of an Unlimited Sip Club. Play the trivia game to answer questions for their chance to instantly win one of 250,000 prizes! †††

Additionally, every qualifying purchase made during MyPanera Week will automatically enter members to win free Panera through the end of the year. 5 Grand Prize winners will be chosen to receive a free You Pick 2® each week from May 14 through December 31, 2023. ††††

"MyPanera Week is back and we couldn't be more excited to bring our guests more perks inspired by their Panera Faves – from BOGO deals on our signature menu items to early access to our newly launched merch," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer, Panera Bread, "MyPanera has always been focused on delivering personalized experiences and disruptive value to our guests, and we look forward to rewarding and celebrating our loyal members all MyPanera week long."

MyPanera members are rewarded for enjoying their Panera favorites from soups and salads to flatbread pizzas and Unlimited Sip Club, and enjoying perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, birthday rewards, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.

Head to ThePaneraShop.com starting May 1 to shop all things 'Carb-Couture'. For more information on MyPanera Week or to join MyPanera, visit PaneraBread.com

*The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. (EIN: 43-1950869), 3630 S Geyer Rd, St. Louis, MO 63127, is a public charity and exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(a) of the IRS as an organization described in Section 501(c)(3). For more information visit: www.panerabread.com/panerafoundation.

**Must be a MyPanera member to redeem this offer. Purchase required. Valid through 5/7/23. The $1 delivery fee will be waived on your online delivery order only. Minimum order of $5 required, exclusive of taxes, fees, or charges that may apply. Maximum delivery fee discount of $1. MyPanera® login is required. Offer valid at participating U.S. bakery-cafes only. Gift Card purchases, orders placed on third-party delivery sites, in-cafe, curbside, drive-thru, kiosk, Rapid Pick-Up and catering orders excluded. Order must be placed online with credit card. Menu pricing for delivery is higher and charges and fees apply. A $1.00 delivery fee and a Convenience Fee apply to online delivery orders. If applicable, the Convenience Fee offsets costs associated with online ordering including technology development, marketing, and administrative activities. For select CA cafes, a $2 Supplemental Delivery Charge will be added to your order due to added delivery costs in the state where this cafe is located. Delivery fees and charge and pricing may vary. Our delivery fees and charges are not a tip or gratuity provided to the driver. Tracking available only in participating U.S. bakery-cafes that offer delivery. Delivery hours may vary. Limited delivery area. Visit www.panerabread.com/deliveryinfo to determine if you're in a delivery area or for more information. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Void if modified, copied, reproduced, transferred, purchased, traded, or sold. Applicable taxes paid by bearer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply.

***Restrictions apply. Coupons available while supplies last. Must print coupons by 5/15/2023. Prints limited to two per person. Pricing and availability of Panera products may vary. See manufacturer's coupon for complete details.

****BOGO 50% OFF SOUP. Purchase required. Participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes only. Buy one cup or bowl of soup and receive a second cup or bowl of soup for 50% off. 50% off applies to lower price item. Offer available on 5/3/23 only. One redemption per MyPanera member. Must be an active MyPanera member to be eligible for reward. Reward will automatically be loaded onto your MyPanera account. Max value: $5.75. Excludes: You Pick Two's, Group Soups, Kid's meals, Family Feasts and Value Duets. Must redeem thru the Panera mobile app. Not valid with catering orders or on orders placed on third party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete terms. BOGO 50% OFF SALAD. Purchase required. Participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes only. Buy half or whole salad and receive a second half or whole salad for 50% off. 50% off applies to lower price item. Offer available on 5/4/23 only. One redemption per MyPanera member. Must be an active MyPanera member to be eligible for reward. Reward will automatically be loaded onto your MyPanera account. Max value: $8.50. Excludes: You Pick Two's, Kid's meals, Family Feasts and Value Duets. Must redeem thru the Panera mobile app. Not valid with catering orders or on orders placed on third party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete terms. BOGO 50% OFF SANDWICH.

Purchase required. Participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes only. Buy half or whole sandwich and receive a second half or whole sandwich for 50% off. 50% off applies to lower price item. Offer available on 5/5/23 only. One redemption per MyPanera member. Must be an active MyPanera member to be eligible for reward. Reward will automatically be loaded onto your MyPanera account. Max value: $8.25. Excludes: You Pick Two's, Kid's meals, Family Feasts and Value Duets. Must redeem thru the Panera mobile app. Not valid with catering orders or on orders placed on third party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete terms.

† For new, lapsed or active monthly subscribers that sign up for an Unlimited Sip Club annual subscription from 5/1/23 to 5/7/23 using the Promo Code MYPYEAR99A at checkout, you will receive the first year of your Unlimited Sip Club Annual subscription for $99 plus tax. Not valid with any other coupon or offer and cannot be combined with other promotions. Other restrictions apply. The Unlimited Sip Club Subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial or discounted subscription offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $119.99 plus tax for the annual subscription until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Cancellation section at https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/terms-and-conditions.html or on the Panera Bread app. The subscription entitles eligible subscribers to the following subscription benefits: (1) drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (regular, sweet, and Passion Papaya green iced teas, and Agave Lemonade), and Charged Lemonade beverages (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint) once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, bottled beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, but not limited to, added espresso and added syrups (Madagascar vanilla, bittersweet chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in the subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply. Other additions such as milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners are included in the monthly subscription price. One subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third party delivery sites. Visit here for complete terms www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub.

†† Must be a MyPanera member and an Unlimited Sip Club subscriber to redeem this offer. Purchase required. Rewards will be automatically loaded onto your MyPanera account as they become available during the Promotion Period (as defined). Offer valid for 50% off an entree with purchase of another entrée on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Discount will be applied to the lower value entrée. Max discount of $8.99. Includes breakfast, lunch or dinner entrees. Must remain an Unlimited Sip Club subscriber during the entire Promotion Period to receive all rewards. If you cancel your subscription during the Promotion Period, you will not receive any remaining rewards. Participating U.S. bakery–cafes only. Not valid on catering orders, group orders, or on orders placed on third party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en–us/company–information/terms–of–use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete terms.

††† NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 years and older. Ends 6/11/23. To play and for Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions visit https://playmypanera.com. Void where prohibited.

†††† NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF THE MYPANERA® LOYALTY PROGRAM AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Panera employees are not eligible to win. Participating US bakery-cafes only. Entry period begins on 5/1/2023 and ends on 5/7/2023. For Official Rules, how to enter without purchase, prizes, and odds visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/fine-print/free-faves-thru-end-of-year-giveaway.html. Sponsor: Panera, LLC 3630 S. Geyer Road, St. Louis, MO 63127. Free Panera through 2023 means the winner will receive a weekly reward for one You Pick 2® (maximum value $25) through 12/31/2023. Entries may be earned on eligible transactions. Purchases of gift cards, catering orders, orders placed on third party delivery sites, MyPanera reward redemptions, and Unlimited Sip Club redemptions without any other item attached are excluded.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of March 28, 2023 there were 2,118 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

