American College of Education Partners with Lexia Aspire™ Professional Learning to Expand Educator Career Advancement

The agreement allows educators who complete the Lexia Aspire Professional Learning program to apply up to three credit hours to an ACE master's degree

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online college, American College of Education® ( ACE ), has announced a partnership with Lexia and its Lexia Aspire™ Professional Learning program – a digital, flexible and self-paced education platform for educators supporting students with literacy development in grades 4-8. Educators who complete the Lexia Aspire Professional Learning program can now apply up to three credits to an ACE master's program.

Lexia Aspire Professional Learning's solution equips classroom teachers, ELA educators, reading interventionists and other education professionals with the evidence-based tools needed to apply literacy development strategies in curricula. Programs are personalized to fulfill specific needs and lead educators to career advancement – a mission directly aligned with ACE.

"Partnering with Lexia, the developer of Lexia Aspire Professional Learning, is a testament to our combined unwavering commitment to educating educators and serving those who serve," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Our desire is to contribute to a movement of empowered educators who advance their careers in affordable, flexible ways without sacrificing quality. Connecting with leaders like Lexia enables us to further this mission, and we're excited to work with such an influential literacy organization."

ACE was recently named the second-best online college in America for 2023 by Newsweek for its dedication to offering flexible, affordable and high-quality programs that promote career advancement. The college boasts industry-low costs and a fully online course model that allows busy adult students to continue their education anytime and anywhere with an online connection.

"We're excited to see that the credits earned by professional educators will contribute to enhancing their careers even further," said Lexia President, Nick Gaehde. "Our mission is always for professional educators and administrators to pursue career advancement and be the best education professionals they can be. Partnering with ACE allows us to expand that mission to even more educators nationally."

Lexia Aspire Professional Learning is one of two Lexia organizations ACE partners with; the second, Lexia LETRS, was established in 2020.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Lexia

Lexia, a Cambium Learning Group company, is the structured literacy expert. For over 35 years, the company has focused solely on literacy and today, provides a full spectrum of solutions for both students and teachers. With robust offerings for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, assessment and professional learning, Lexia helps more learners read, write and speak with confidence. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com .

About Cambium Learning® Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia®, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

