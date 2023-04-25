BIORCHESTRA Scientific Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Joins the Republic of Korea (ROK) Official State Visit to the United States

The Official State visit by the President of the Republic of Korea marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for the two countries, for the Asia-Pacific region, and globally

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea are leading the Official State visit

BIORCHESTRA Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive, Dr. Branden Ryu , has been invited to join the Official delegation and will meet U.S. government officials and private sector industry leaders to showcase the company's transformational biotechnology platform that is under development for Alzheimer's disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DAEJEON, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA, a biotherapeutics company focused on rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System (CNS), announced today that the company's Scientific Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Branden Ryu, has been invited by the Korean Government to join the Official State visit to the U.S.

Reflecting on the significance of the official visit, Dr. Ryu commented, "I am deeply honored to join President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of the Republic of Korea on this historic U.S. visit." "The 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for the two countries, the Asia-Pacific region, and the world is an important celebration," Dr. Ryu concluded.

During the Official State visit, Dr. Ryu will travel to Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York to share development progress against significant milestones in BIORCHESTRA's degenerative diseases franchise and lead program – BMD-001 – focused on first and best-in-class therapeutics. Leveraging a proprietary brain-targeting Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi) Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM) platform formulated for IV administration that combines targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries, company development results include:

Broad entry into and biodistribution across the brain, demonstrating significant disease target knockdown and related functional outcomes; and

Downstream engagement of epigenetic disease hallmarks, including amyloid β plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles.

Company-sponsored studies have demonstrated significant progress, noting broad biodistribution in the brain and noteworthy neurodegenerative disease target knockdown across multiple measures from a single IV formulation in animal models up to primates. These promising results support the acceleration of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) studies, with the pending release of micro-RNA scope data ahead of the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) submission.

About Brain Targeting Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi) Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM)

BTRiNTM targets an amino acid receptor in the blood-brain barrier shared by neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. In addition to significant functional outcomes in a non-human primate study of Alzheimer's disease, BTRiNTM has been leveraged with ASO and siRNA to validate the effective knockdown of a target implicated in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Ongoing company discovery and development research will leverage BTRiNTM for other underserved diseases, such as Glioblastoma multiforme, Lewy body dementia, Spinocerebellar ataxia type three, Frontotemporal dementia, Progressive supranuclear palsy. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com/science/our-scientific-approach

About BMD-001

Under development for efficient and effective IV administration targeting specific micro-RNA associated with neuroinflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, neurodegeneration, and amyloid protein deposition in Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. BMD-001 has successfully demonstrated the suppression of specific microRNA across rodent and non-human primate models, normalizing homeostatic processes, reducing amyloid and tau protein deposition, reducing neuroinflammation, and improving cognitive function.

About BIORCHESTRA

BIORCHESTRA is a biotherapeutics company focused on rare and neurodegenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System by leveraging its proprietary Brain Targeting RNAi Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM) platform. BTRiNTM combines targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first and best-in-class therapeutics. The company has extensive research and development and GMP manufacturing capabilities in Daejeon, South Korea, and U.S. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com and follow us on Twitter @biorchestra and LinkedIn.

