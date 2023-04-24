MVP Launches New Granite Spray System

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum Venus Products (MVP), a global manufacturer of fluid movement and production solutions for industrial applications, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Granite Spray System, which delivers accurate application of sprayable granite coatings, abrasives, and highly-filled materials.

MVP's Granite Spray System is suitable for a wide range of applications, including pools, bathtubs and showers, countertops, architectural structures, marine, and more. Additionally, the system can process specialty materials with larger filler particles at a lower pressure, making it ideal for coatings, mold building, castings, and other specialized applications.

"At MVP, we're committed to providing our customers with the most innovative and effective solutions," said Andrew Hedger, Senior Director of Business Development at MVP. "Our new Granite Spray System is a testament to that commitment, offering unparalleled accuracy, durability, and efficiency for sprayable granite coatings."

With its low-pressure 5:1 pump ratio and output of up to twenty pounds per minute, the system is capable of handling abrasive materials with accuracy and precision. Designed to reduce material build-up and maintenance time, the system's straight-through gun design enables accurate catalyzation, while the low-pressure pumping system lessens wear, resulting in increased longevity and reduced maintenance costs.

About Magnum Venus Products:

Magnum Venus Products (MVP) is a global manufacturer of fluid movement and production solutions for industrial applications in composites and adhesives markets. MVP collaborates with its customers to offer tailored production solutions to meter, mix, dispense, and apply materials. For over 80 years, MVP has been a leading equipment provider for the marine, infrastructure, pool and bath, oil & gas, transportation, aerospace, and wind industries.

Media Contact:

Hannah Jay

hannahjay@mvpind.com

