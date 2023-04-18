WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS: THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 SUMMER TOUR

WEBSTER, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 Summer Tour. Launching its 2nd US tour in July, the tour will actually again reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.
Here is what music fans can expect:
2023 RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER TOUR
2023 INITIAL SUMMER TOUR DATES:
DATE
VENUE
CITY
STATE
SAT JULY 8
SALOON STUDIOS LIVE
WEST JEFFERSON
NC
TUE JULY 11
EPIC CENTER
GREEN BAY
WI
THU JULY 13
FOELLINGER THEATER
FORT WAYNE
IN
FRI JULY 14
WARNER THEATER
ERIE
PA
SAT JULY 15
LORAIN THEARTER
LORAIN
OH
FRI JULY 21
ROBINS THEATER
WARREN
OH
SUN JULY 23
SOUTHERN THEATER
COLUMBUS
OH
FRI JULY 28
THE KESWICK THEATER
GLENSIDE
PA
SAT JULY 29
THE SPACE AT WESTBURY
WESTSBURY L.I.
NY
TICKETS FOR ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW HERE!
After establishing themselves in bands such as The Nice, King Crimson, and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, ELP was formed in early 1970 as one of rock's first (and biggest) supergroups. ELP had record sales of over 50 million. Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.
HERE IS HOW THE SHOW WAS CREATED AND BUILT
WELCOME BACK- THE RETURN OF ELP OFFICIAL VIDEO
The tour features live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. The tour is being launched with the full approval of the Emerson and Lake Estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band. WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS- THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER will be focused on the US and Canada through the rest of 2023, and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout its career.
For more information:
www.carlpalmer.com
www.emersonlakepalmer.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Pilato Entertainment New York