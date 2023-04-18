Moxo selected as a finalist for 'Workflow Tech of the Future' at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards

The 24th Banking Technology Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen.

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo was named a finalist for the category of "Workflow Tech of the Future" at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards by FinTech Futures.

"We are very proud of our collaboration with financial institutions to deliver digital interaction workflows for accelerating business with clients, partners and vendors," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer of Moxo. "Moxo's digital interaction workspaces support the entire business lifecycle from onboarding to account servicing - and significantly improve the efficiency, privacy, and experience of completing transactions."

Moxo was selected as a finalist in the "Workflow Tech of the Future" category. A full listing of the 2023 Banking Tech Award finalists can be found here.

Moxo's platform has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions. Moxo has powered digital client interaction processes for global financial organizations such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The solution drives operational efficiency for traditionally manual & expensive processes across the client lifecycle. By leveraging Moxo's digital interaction workspaces, banks can provide customers with a secure, convenient experience across all digital touch-points — while managing their distributed organization.

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client business with Moxo. Streamline external projects with digital interaction workflows — from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals, and more.

Moxo employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and a full suite of security policies.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

