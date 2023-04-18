InfiniGods Launches Immortal Siege, Bringing Tower Defense Strategy Games to Web3

Strategy-driven tower defense game from InfiniGods lets players defend their portal against enemies and buy, sell, trade towers as digital collectibles

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniGods , the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the launch of Immortal Siege, a strategy-driven, tower defense game that enables players to defend their portals against monsters with gods and heroes.

InfiniGods Blockchain Games (PRNewswire)

Immortal Siege is aimed at dedicated PC gamers who enjoy competitive gameplay, offering them a new way to play while leveraging Web3 blockchain technology. The game features card deck building elements used to harvest resources and protect an ancient monument while defending against enemy onslaughts. Players use cards to strategically place and upgrade towers, attack enemies and generate coins, all of which can be augmented by the player's owned digital collectibles.

"Fans of tower defense games enjoy the challenge of building and tackling difficult levels to unlock upgrades and progress through the game," said Owen O'Donoghue, Co-Founder and CRO of InfiniGods. "Immortal Siege combines these elements, focusing on fun gameplay with the added benefit of Web3 to allow players ownership and investment as they buy, sell and trade towers as digital collectibles."

Immortal Siege is the second game from InfiniGods, which launched last year with $9 million in seed funding from Pantera Capital , Framework Ventures and Animoca Brands . Its first game, InfiniMerge , launched in January 2023. InfiniGods is led by co-founders Owen O'Donoghue, former Director of Gaming at Facebook, and Damon Gura, former CEO and board member at DGN Games.

InfiniGods develops fun, free-to-play Web3 games centered around ancient mythologies and civilizations. The company's mission is to make Web3 gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone while giving people the opportunity to own their in-game assets and boosting the player-owned economy. InfiniGods allows players to win valuable gameplay rewards, like power-ups and boosts, simply by participating and leveling up. The scarcity of digital collectibles shapes gameplay by enabling unique actions and rewards.

About InfiniGods

Founded in 2022, InfiniGods is a blockchain gaming studio with a suite of fun free-to-play Web3 games centered around ancient mythologies and civilizations. Developed by veterans in the mobile and social gaming space, InfiniGods unlocks the true potential of blockchain technology by easing the barrier to entry for casual gamers and creating an ecosystem where owned assets are interoperable across its suite of games. For more information, visit infinigods.com .

Media Contact

Infinigods@dittopr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InfiniGods