Kellton launches its Global Customer Experience and Innovation Lab, Kverse

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a leading digital technology services and solutions provider, recently launched Kverse Customer Experience Center and Innovation Lab in their Gurgaon, India office. The state-of-the-art center showcases Kellton's offerings in digital transformation, Cloud, IoT, Analytics, and AI, including Web3, and Metaverse technologies.

Vividh Baru, SVP & Global Head - Digital Practice and P&L at Kellton, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the Kverse Customer Experience Center to showcase Digital Innovation and Transformation solutions to our clients. Our investment in the experience center aims to create a platform for us to ideate, design, and collaborate with our customers to co-create solutions tailored to their current and future business needs. The center features Interactive Smart displays, IoT platforms, Virtual and Augmented Reality Technologies, Metaverse and other Immersive environments, Blockchain, Voice Bots, and hands-on experiences based on Kellton and partner IP demonstrating our Digital Thought Leadership.

As organizations around the world are looking to accelerate their Digital transformation journeys to deliver superior customer experience, optimize cost, and scale with agility; Kellton is doubling down its investments in Digital innovation to help drive customer success," adds Vividh.

Kellton plans to leverage the center as an avenue to pilot and validate new customer experience models for real-world applications and use cases.

Kverse creates a differentiated technology playground and canvas for Kellton's clients to explore and apply Innovative solutions in solving their business challenges and building sustainable competitive advantage. Demonstrations span Super Apps to Machine Learning Models, Digital Twins to Cloud Native Platforms, Strategic Design to Automated Support, Wearables to Web3. Kellton aims to launch Kverse Experience and innovation centers in the Americas and Europe, later this year.

About Kellton:

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion list'.

