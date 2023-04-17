CHANNELLOCK® Announces Its Fifth Annual Trade School Trade-Up Winner

Channellock, Inc. is proud to announce its fifth annual Trade School Trade-Up competition winner, Bullard-Havens Technical High School.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channellock, Inc. is proud to announce its fifth annual Trade School Trade-Up Competition winner, the automotive program at Bullard-Havens Technical High School, for its commitment to supporting the skilled trades sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Channellock, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up competition seeks to help close the nation's skills gap.

The CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up competition seeks to help close the nation's skills gap by funding initiatives and tools that will positively impact America's future tradespeople. Each year, the competition awards a trade school program that demonstrates hard work, innovation, and the passion for getting the job done right with a $5,000 cash prize, a full assortment of CHANNELLOCK® tools, and a complete classroom makeover. Students in plumbing, HVAC, welding, automotive, and electrical trades are encouraged to enter.

"We are excited to announce Bullard-Havens Technical High School, a SkillsUSA-affiliated school, as our 2022 contest winner. I am confident that its automotive students will use their new resources to advance the skilled trades sector and support their community," says Jon DeArment, President and COO at Channellock, Inc.

Roxanne Amiot, Head Instructor of the Bullard-Havens automotive program, says her students learn skills that they can apply in any career, including the importance of being on time and having good attendance, maintaining a positive attitude, and being open to learning new things. "Our students took it upon themselves to enter the CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up contest because they knew our program needed the funds and tools," she says. "Our shop is over 70 years old, and the makeover will give them a new sense of pride."

Learn more about the CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up competition and how to enter by visiting channellock.com/tradeup .

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Channellock, Inc.