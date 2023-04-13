Butler Snow Announces New Strategic Alliance with Maynor & Stiers, LLC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler Snow is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Linda M. Maynor, William F. Stiers and Wade H. Heck of Maynor & Stiers, LLC for federal government relations. Maynor, Stiers and Heck are registered Washington D.C. based lobbyists who represent clients on legislative and governmental matters on Capitol Hill.

With locations in Huntsville, Ala. and Washington, D.C. they work with members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, representing clients on matters with the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, NASA, Homeland Security and Department of State.

"This announcement fits perfectly with our expansion into the Huntsville market and our recent addition of Garrett Jemison who also focuses his practice on the federal level," said Christopher R. Maddux , chair, Butler Snow. "This will add additional bench strength to our team and greatly benefit our clients."

Maynor serves as the managing partner for Maynor & Stiers, LLC. She built her practice over the past three decades during her tenure with two large law firms. She specializes in defense, aerospace, and technology matters, and maintains a national security clearance. Linda has strong working relationships with decision-makers in the legislative and executive branches of the federal government. She served as President George W. Bush's representative abroad, has been elected as a delegate to the Republican National Convention and served on the GOP platform committee. Linda has also served on the board of the United Services Organization (USO), the non-profit organization that serves America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country.

Stiers, also a partner of Maynor & Stiers, LLC, worked as a Legislative Director for two U.S. Representatives on the House Armed Services Committee, as a political director for a large public relations firm, and as a managing director of the Washington, D.C. office for two large Southeastern law firms.

Heck's 35-year history on Capitol Hill includes: professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee; Chief of Staff for a U.S. Representative on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees; government relations director for a nuclear components manufacturer to support the Department of Defense and National Aeronautics & Space Administration; and, a government relations professional for two large Southeastern law firms.

"We're extremely happy to have formed this alliance with Butler Snow," said Maynor. "Our values and priorities as a firm align perfectly with theirs, and we also have a long history of working with their new attorneys in Huntsville on various governmental and political projects."

Butler Snow's Government Relations Team offers the experience and expertise to help companies navigate today's complex legislative and regulatory environment. Operating directly within the legislative arenas across the southeast, the team works with clients to develop strategies to take advantage of opportunities, overcome obstacles and educate policymakers at the local, state, and federal level.

"This association with Linda, Bill and Wade is an integral part of our long-term strategy," said Melvin J. Malone, practice group leader for Butler Snow's Government and Regulatory Practice Group. "They have outstanding professional reputations and decades of experience which will be a true asset to our firm and to our clients."

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with over 400 attorneys collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America's Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation's top law firms for client service, including being named to the Client Service A-Team for three consecutive years. Additionally, the firm was ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. At Butler Snow, inclusion and diversity are key drivers of innovation and creativity and paramount to the firm's culture of collaboration and partnership. The firm is proud to have achieved Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule Certification Plus, been named a 2022 Top Performer by Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) and a 2022 finalist for the Thomas L. Sager Award presented by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA). Butler Snow is also a long-time member of Lex Mundi , the world's leading network of independent law firms. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow .

About Maynor & Stiers, LLC

Maynor & Stiers, LLC provides federal government consulting services to navigate complex legislative and regulatory environments and provide clients with information to enhance their ability to forecast, adapt, and influence a constantly changing political landscape. The team of experienced professionals have been working in or with the federal government for decades in Washington, D.C. Their expertise in process, combined with strong political networks, provide clients with results-oriented government solutions for unique and complex goals. As past leaders of government affairs sections in large law firms, they were ranked as top performers by Bloomberg Government, which evaluated nearly 2,000 registered firms, basing their metrics on the volume of work, client retention, practice growth, and most importantly, client satisfaction. Maynor & Stiers, LLC is also engaged in the federal political process, organizing and hosting large-scale fundraisers for U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Presidential candidates, and federal political action committees.

