MicroAge Names Tim McCulloch Vice President of Services and Mike Kemp Vice President of Sales, cStor Division

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAgeⓇ, The Digital Transformation ExpertsⓇ, today announced the promotion of two senior leadership roles: Tim McCulloch to Vice President of Services and Connected Workforce for MicroAge corporate, and Mike Kemp to Vice President of Sales for the cStor division.

Tim McCulloch, Vice President of Services – Connected Workforce (PRNewswire)

"Under Tim and Mike's stewardship, the organization has experienced substantial growth while delivering meaningful value to our clients and partners," said Rob Zack , MicroAge CEO.

McCulloch joined cStor as the Director of Solution Architects and has been instrumental in expanding the organization's solutions and services in support of growing demand for skilled IT partners that can help navigate today's fast-evolving environment.

Kemp joined cStor as the Director of Sales and has played a key role in strengthening sales operations while building a high-performance sales organization that drove 58% revenue growth over the past three years. Kemp will continue overseeing all cStor sales initiatives, including new strategies to expand the combined companies' cross-sell services and cloud and cybersecurity offerings.

"Under Tim and Mike's stewardship, the organization has experienced substantial growth while delivering meaningful value to our clients and partners," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "We look forward to this next phase of growth in which we continue to strengthen our combined value proposition to help organizations overcome IT challenges in an increasingly complex world. Congratulations, Tim and Mike!"

McCulloch brings the organization nearly 30 years of experience in senior leadership and technology services roles for Fortune 100 companies. Kemp is a seasoned sales leader with over 30 years of experience at industry-leading technology companies.

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. A Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

About cStor

cStor, a MicroAge Company, helps organizations strategize, design and implement cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions and services that address the evolving needs of today's enterprise. cStor's proven capabilities with best-in-class technologies provide peace of mind and put organizations on a path to success. cStor serves clients throughout the Southwest with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cstor.com.

Mike Kemp, Vice President of Sales, cStor Division (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/MicroAge) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2002, cStor is a leading provider of cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MicroAge