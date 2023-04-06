Digital Food Supply Chain Leader Pod Foods Appoints Mike Schall as President

Natural Foods Industry Veteran Joins Pod Foods Executive Team to Help Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , the leading grocery B2B marketplace platform announced today that Mike Schall has joined the Pod Foods leadership team as President. Mike brings over four decades of experience in food companies and retail grocery. Mike is joining Pod Foods to power revenue-generating initiatives and manage business development opportunities.

Prior to his most recent role as a consultant for B. Riley Financial, Mike was Managing Director of the Food & Beverage practice at FocalPoint Partners. Mike also served as Senior Principal of Global Growth and Business Development at Whole Foods Market, where he advised the Executive Team, Regions and Internal Procurement, as well as Merchandising teams on diverse business initiatives including investments, strategic partnerships, new ventures, Whole Foods Market Exclusive Brand product development, sustainability initiatives, and operational improvements.

Pod Foods has added large scale grocery retailers to its platform, most recently with the addition of Sprouts Farmers Market nationally.

"Joining forces with Mike marks an inflection point in our journey," said Larissa Russell, Co-Founder and CEO. "Industry leaders are acknowledging the magnitude of change and competitive advantage of our tech-driven solutions that provide much needed speed and transparency to the supply chain."

"I'm joining Pod Foods to empower brands with insights and provide access to our retail partners," said Mike. "Pod's speed to market, data intelligence, and future-forward platform helps brands and retailers alike make more informed decisions to ultimately satisfy and delight their shoppers."

Mike will be joining his former Whole Foods Market colleague, Peter Gialantzis , who most recently led the growth team at KeHE Foods.

Co-Founded by Larissa Russell and Fiona Lee, Pod Foods was named a 2022 Top 10 Most Innovative Food company by Fast Company and is backed by Moment Ventures, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), XRC Labs, Interstate Fusion Fund, and others.

The platform functions as a full-service alternative to traditional wholesale distribution models, enabling retailers and brands to connect directly and transact with full-service logistics.

https://podfoods.co/

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven, full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a wholesale marketplace.

