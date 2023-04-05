VirnetX Partners with WeSecure

Canadian Security Company will Sell VirnetX Products in the Middle East

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. , April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) ("VirnetX"), a leading Internet security software and technology company, and WeSecure Inc., a Canadian Security Solutions Integrator, are proud to announce a non-exclusive commercial agreement for WeSecure to sell VirnetX cybersecurity products in the U.S., Canada and the Middle East. The partnership aims to implement VirnetX's advanced security technologies into WeSecure's Physical and CyberSecure products and services.

"WeSecure has successfully integrated the VirnetX One™ family of products, War Room™ and VirnetX Matrix™ into our existing cybersecurity infrastructure," said Darren Olson, WeSecure CTO. 'These products significantly boost the level of security and are unrivaled in the industry. Testing and implementing VirnetX's patented technologies allows WeSecure to implement a Zero Trust Security Model for 18 open-source software and applications on our Secure Gateway appliance, offering another layer of unparalleled protection and security.

"As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and frequency, the need for advanced security solutions has never been more crucial," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "The partnership between VirnetX and WeSecure marks a significant step forward in providing organizations with the WeSecure Gateway, locally within the company, or in the cloud to defend against the ever-present risk of cyberattacks."

"The unique features of VirnetX's Secure Domains, Secure DNS, Dynamic VPN, and Military grade encryption create a robust and impenetrable security framework," said Mac Mokatren, WeSecure CEO. "We're extremely thrilled to join forces with VirnetX and their team to help organizations worldwide enhance their cybersecurity posture. WeSecure operates in Canada, the US and is opening a branch in the Middle East."

About WeSecure

WeSecure unifies Cyber and Physical Security technologies, including Zero Trust, Secure Domains, Dynamic VPN, Secure IP Video, and Access Control systems to create WeSecure Security as a Service (SECaaS). Our Security Applications and Secure Appliances provide another layer of Advanced Security unrivaled in the industry.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device- and location-independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com .

VirnetX One™ is a security-as-a-service platform that protects enterprise applications, services, and infrastructure from cyber-attacks using ZTNA. VirnetX One™ products address a significant need across enterprises of all sizes, as hackers have become more sophisticated, ransomware and malware more costly and disruptive, and the use of corporate and other applications by contemporary remote workforces has continued to rise.

VirnetX MatrixTM provides superior security for internet-enabled enterprise applications and their connected devices, and for control systems currently deployed by those enterprises (e.g., file servers, data back-up systems, VPN/firewalls). VirnetX MatrixTM provides ZTNA protection, "single-click" ease of use, and is designed to be a highly effective "security umbrella": its added layer of protection is deployed simply, without the need for changes to an enterprise's existing, in-place infrastructure.

War Room™ provides an industry leading, safe, and secure video conferencing meeting environment where sensitive communications and data is invisible to those unauthorized to view it.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions, and may discuss, among other things, expectations about products and product performance, effectiveness of the partnership with WeSecure and the ability to implement VirnetX's technology into WeSecure's products and services and to help organizations worldwide enhance their cybersecurity posture. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

VirnetX Holding Corporation

415.505.0456

ir@virnetx.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation