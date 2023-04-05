Tertulia Chamber Music launches 2023 Spring Season with intimate concert series in San Francisco, Serenbe, and New York

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful weekend-long Festival of Food and Music in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tertulia Chamber Music returns to home territory this Spring with a series of intimate musical gatherings across the USA.

Described by The New York Times as an experience that "lures the young and the restless to the charms of chamber music", Tertulia creates singular cultural experiences in eating and drinking spaces across New York, San Francisco, and Serenbe, Georgia. Guests at Tertulia's events experience the country's finest chamber musicians in unrivalled proximity, with performances separated by extended dining intermissions for eating, drinking, and conversation.

On May 5, Tertulia will team up with Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco for a unique evening of chocolate tasting with curated musical pairings. The combination of this premium, bean-to-bar chocolate with performances by world-renowned pianist Elizabeth Joy Roe, all at Dandelion's beautiful Mission District factory space, promises a rare and special experience.

A week later, from May 11-13, Tertulia will return to idyllic Serenbe, Georgia for a Mother's Day music and food residency. Across three days, Tertulia's world-class chamber musicians will fill the community with music indoors and out, for locals and visitors alike. Performances will include a free-of-charge sunset serenade at picturesque Sunset Point, an evening show accompanied by hors d'oeuvres from local chef Sidney Corum at the Lakeside Pavilion, and a Mother's Day picnic concert at the Open Air Pavilion.

The Mother's Day celebrations continue on 14 May with a special celebration at Georgia Room in Gramercy, New York. Happy hour drinks will precede a full Tertulia ensemble dinner-performance, featuring works of Dvorak, Ravel, Bernstein, and Valerie Coleman, all hosted by Tertulia's Artistic Director and acclaimed oboist, James Austin Smith.

Tertulia offers music and food lovers a casual atmosphere with a serious listening experience, placing chamber music back where it belongs. As Iceland's leading cultural newspaper said of the recent Festival of Food and Music festival in Reykjavik, a Tertulia performance envelops listeners into "a world of calm and focus".

This May, Tertulia invites you to experience the joy of an authentic and uniquely engaging performance paired with exceptional gastronomy through its Spring Season.

For more information on Tertulia Chamber Music, the 2023 Spring Season, and to RSVP for free events or book for ticketed events, visit: tertulianyc.org

