Palantir and Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership to Public Sector

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) achieved FedRAMP authorization and accreditation to support workloads at U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level (IL) 4 and DOD IL5 on Microsoft Azure. This new milestone enables U.S. government customers and industry partners to access Palantir and Microsoft's secure, integrated, enterprise-grade capabilities in both Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Commercial environments.

This milestone expands Palantir and Microsoft's strategic partnership from the private sector to the public sector bringing the best in class cloud components to the federal marketplace. We're aiming to support IL6 through multi-cloud service integration.

"With the successful completion of FedRAMP and IL4 and IL5 accreditation on Microsoft Azure Commercial and Azure Government, Palantir and Microsoft are prepared to bring best in breed solutions to the federal government," said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG. "Leveraging lessons from our partnership in the commercial sector, we are looking forward to delivering innovation on behalf of the most important US Government missions on an accelerated timeframe. Today's announcement represents an inflection point in our partnership that will benefit our public sector stakeholders. We look forward to launching these joint solutions with our federal partners."

In addition to supporting public sector and DoD customers, the Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) was also designed for the greater Defense Industrial Base. PFCS on Azure Government meets Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements and can support both Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) workloads.

"With Palantir Federal Cloud Service's FedRAMP authorization on Microsoft Azure, defense organizations have even more solutions available to them to meet their critical mission needs," said Wes Anderson, Vice President, Defense, Microsoft Federal. "Our focus continues to be on building up our partner ecosystem to accelerate innovation and provide trusted, flexible, and advanced cloud solutions for the national security mission."

PFCS FedRAMP authorization on Microsoft Azure can enable expedited agency authorizations to operate (ATOs), this solution is adequate for use in an agency authorization to operate cloud computing products and services.

This authorization milestone is representative of Palantir's ongoing commitment to servicing federal customers on Azure.

Those interested in learning more about Palantir and Microsoft's relationship can visit the Palantir website or get started today via the Azure Marketplace .

