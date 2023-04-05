Legatus International Announces Hallow as Official Prayer and Meditation App

Legatus members and employees to have access to the Hallow app and Hallow-led prayer experiences

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legatus International (Legatus) has partnered with Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app, to provide Legatus members and employees with a personal prayer resource, as well as to co-develop content on incorporating faith in business.

Legatus members and employees to have access to the Hallow app and Hallow-led prayer experiences.

Launched in 2018, Hallow is the #1 Catholic app in the App Store and features audio-guided prayer, meditation, mental health, music, scripture, athletic, and sleep content. Hallow's mission is to help the world pray and grow closer to God by putting Him at the center of daily life.

Hallow was the first religious or meditation app in history to break into the Top 10 in the Apple App Store's overall charts, peaking at No. 3 during the week of Ash Wednesday, 2023. The app has helped people in more than 150 countries pray more than 200 million times. It is currently available in English, Spanish, Polish, and Portuguese, with further language expansion planned for the future.

"In order to be true Ambassadors for Christ, our members must first focus on their own spirituality. Offering Hallow will be another resource for our members to stratify their spirituality so they truly study, live, and spread the faith in all aspects of their lives," said Stephen M. Henley, President of Legatus International.

Legatus members now have access to Hallow's premium subscription service and its selection of over 6,000 audio-guided prayers and meditations, including:

Daily prayer content, including the daily Mass reading, the Rosary, daily Examens, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet;

Daily reflections on the Gospel of the day by Scripture scholar Jeff Cavins ;

Sunday Sermons led by international faith leaders, including Bishop Robert Barron and Fr. Mike Schmitz ;

Mini-courses of specific faith topics, including The Science of Happiness by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Arthur Brooks , Spiritual Warfare by exorcist Fr. Vincent Lampert , and A Biblical Walk Through the Mass by Dr. Edward Sri .

Actual prayers recorded by saints, including Mother Teresa, Padre Pio, and St. Oscar Romero;

Meditations and reflections on overcoming common emotional wounds by Sr. Miriam James Heidland and Dr. Bob Schuchts of the John Paul II Healing Center;

Sessions on understanding and overcoming stress and anxiety with Regina Boyd , LMHC, founder of Boyd Counseling Services;

Prayers and spiritual exercises for families, including family Mass prep, sacramental preparation content, profiles of different saints, and age-specific formation content;

Traditional spiritual content, including dozens of novenas and litanies;

Prayers and Bible Stories geared toward finding peace before going to sleep, led by familiar voices such as Mario Lopez , Mark Wahlberg , Sarah Swafford , Fr. Mike Schmitz , and Emily Wilson .

As part of the newly-announced partnership, Hallow will collaborate with the Legatus network of business leaders to co-develop custom content on the intersection of faith in business. This content will be exclusively available in the Hallow app and include a mix of inspiration, educational, and experiential content.

"We're incredibly excited to be able to support the prayer lives of Legatus members. Especially in a time where the pressure from the world is extremely high for business leaders to perform and balance seemingly infinite tasks and priorities, it's critically important to take the time to remember that Christ calls us to a unique vision of work and leadership," said Hallow co-founder and CEO, Alex Jones. "Our sincere hope in this partnership is to provide a resource that helps everyone that leads teams to find peace, to grow in humility, and to surrender ourselves and our organizations to God."

For questions regarding Legatus, please contact info@legatus.org .

For questions regarding Hallow, please contact info@hallow.app .

About the Legatus International

Legatus International is a singular peer group organization for Catholic CEOs and business leaders, founded in 1987 by Thomas S. Monaghan, former owner of Domino's Pizza and the Detroit Tigers. Legatus – which means "ambassador" in Latin – helps executives become exemplary Catholics in their business, community, and personal spheres of influence. With over 90 chapters and 5,000-plus members throughout the U.S. and Canada, Legatus offers members regional, national, and international networking meetings, retreats, conventions, and inspiring travel – along with the award-winning monthly Legatus Magazine. Legatus is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has over 6,000 sessions, including a daily Rosary, daily Gospel, daily saint, novenas, examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the #1 Catholic app in the world and has been used to pray over 200 million times across 150-plus countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Hallow