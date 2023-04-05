Eighty-four percent of American Families Plan to Spend the Same Amount or More on Summer Travel This Year as Last, According to Survey by Slickdeals

Inflation, Increasing Cost of Flights and Gas Costs are Top Three Issues That Could Impact Travel Plans

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite concerns around inflation and rising transportation costs, 84% of families plan to spend the same amount or more on summer travel this year as last, according to a new survey conducted by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons.

Developed by Slickdeals and conducted via Suzy, the study of 1,000 US parents found that 42% will spend between $1,501-$3,000 on travel this summer. Fifteen percent reported plans to spend upwards of $5,000.

However, top concerns that could affect families traveling this summer include inflation (56%), increasing cost of flights (51%) and cost of gas (49%).

In fact, the survey found that the most important consideration while booking travel is the total cost of the trip (81%), followed by kid-friendly experiences at the destination (78%) and discounts/deals on transportation and stay (75%).

"Whether looking for luggage and travel gadgets or the best deals on flights and hotels, tapping into a community like the one at Slickdeals is a great way to find the best value," said Vitaly Pecharsky, head of deals for Slickdeals. "With twelve million real shoppers helping other shoppers by vetting and voting up the very best deals from all your favorite retailers, you can find everything from cameras to rewards credit cards and know you're getting the best product at the best price."

Seventy-five percent said they typically travel domestically during the summer, with the most popular modes of transportation being by car (73%), followed by flights (57%).

Most respondents plan to book their tickets, hotels and experiences for summer travel in April (20%), while 34% wait until May-June.

Hangry passengers are something parents hope to avoid, revealing that snacks are the most important thing to carry when traveling with kids (82%). Other important travel essentials include personal care items (71%), electronics (67%), medicines (62%) and toys/games (60%).

Interestingly, 42% of respondents stated that they have turned around after leaving for their trip because they forgot something important at home.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Cashback Rewards program. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on March 10, 2023. The survey queried 1,000 US parents who had traveled during the summer of the prior year.

