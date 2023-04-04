TCG Process Expands Global Footprint with UK Subsidiary

Barry Richards to lead UK arm of intelligent process automation company TCG Process

BAAR, Switzerland and LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International intelligent process automation organization TCG Process is pleased to announce that it is increasing its global footprint with an expansion into the United Kingdom. Barry Richards will lead sales, marketing, professional services and customer support operations.

Intelligent process automation organization TCG Process is increasing its global footprint with expansion into the U.K.

Based near Bath in the South of England, Richards brings a wealth of experience that will help TCG Process establish a footprint and growth into the U.K. market. His career spans more than 30 years in the capture and process automation industry where he has held successful senior management and account executive roles for major international organizations in the sector.

With subsidiaries in the U.S., Australia & New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Brazil and Canada, the TCG Process parent company out of Baar, Switzerland, is forming its newest entity to build upon the success of its process automation platform, DocProStar, and accelerate an organic growth business model into new regions.

"With our expansion into the U.K. market, we look forward to serving more customers and building new relationships by leveraging Barry's extensive experience in intelligent document processing and business process automation," said Arnold von Büren, founder and CEO of TCG Process globally. "We're excited to have Barry on board and part of our executive management team."

"I am excited to join TCG Process and relish the challenge ahead. My decision to join the team was not only based on the superb process automation solution DocProStar but also on the vast experience and cooperation of the employees at all levels in the company. Taking a fresh, flexible approach, plus a 'can do' attitude with customers, has allowed TCG Process to establish itself as a solution provider to many large multi-national organizations across the globe and I am sure these attributes will not only bring success to TCG Process U.K., but also partners and customers alike."

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both direct to customers and via partners globally.

