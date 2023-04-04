Nuvolo Brings the First Integrated Real Estate Management Product to Market

Organizations can now manage their entire real estate lifecycle with one end to end solution.

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, announced its Real Estate Transaction Management application as part of their Sweden Release. With the addition of this application, Nuvolo Connected Workplace is the only solution on the market that is fully equipped to manage the entire lifecycle of both leased and owned properties on the same platform.

Organizations can now manage their entire real estate lifecycle with one solution.

Real Estate Transaction Management seamlessly connects with the existing Real Estate Asset Management and Portfolio Management applications to provide users with an integrated experience when managing their properties. Organizations will be able to

Centralize all portfolio and property information

Create and manage real estate Initiatives based on company-wide strategy

Execute real estate transactions from start to finish

Track critical dates and manage payments

Ensure ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance

Analyze portfolio health based on costs and actual space utilization

"An organization's Real Estate Portfolio is typically one of its most valuable assets, and one of its largest expenses. Our clients require a solution to proactively manage their portfolio to ensure they can balance supply and demand, as well as provide a compelling work environment for their team members," said Chief Product Officer, Jim Wilton. "The release of our Real Estate product provides a truly integrated solution on a single platform. This gives our clients the ability to connect their real estate strategy with their organization's overall strategy."

This new application is part of Nuvolo's standard release cycle, which also includes several new capabilities and user experience improvements across all product lines. Nuvolo is dedicated to providing customers with continual value and has invested additional resources to accelerate specific projects. These will be available in an off-cycle release (Sweden+) scheduled for Summer 2023.

Following the Sweden+ release, Nuvolo will return to its biannual release cycle, with Thailand being available in Q3 2023. For more information, reach out to info@nuvolo.com.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern connected workplace solutions, built on ServiceNow. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, physical locations, assets, and work across the business. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, public sector, higher education, technology, financial services, and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, M.A., with a workforce located throughout North America and Europe.

