NICKELODEON ANNOUNCES A REALLY HAUNTED LOUD HOUSE, BRAND-NEW FEATURE-LENGTH HALLOWEEN MOVIE, SET TO DEBUT THIS FALL

Net Also Renews Second Season of Hit Live-Action Comedy Series, The Really Loud House

Share it: @Nickelodeon #TheReallyLoudHouse

Click HERE for assets.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon today announced a brand-new original feature-length Halloween movie, A Really Haunted Loud House, set to premiere this fall on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Additionally, Nickelodeon has ordered a second season (20 episodes) of its hit live-action series The Really Loud House, which debuted in November 2022 and ranked as the top kids' live action show on cable among Kids 6-11 during its first season.

Nickelodeon Logo (PRNewswire)

A Really Haunted Loud House will follow Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde as they decide between trick or treating and the signature Loud family Spooktacular or attending a party hosted by Xander, the cool new kid at school.

Season two of The Really Loud House will feature even more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods as Lincoln Loud continues to navigate the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters, with his best friend Clyde McBride.

The cast of The Really Loud House season one will reprise their roles as members of the beloved Loud family in the movie: Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Jolie Jenkins, as Rita Loud; Eva Carlton, as Leni Loud; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Bradley, as Luan Loud; Annaka Fourneret, as Lynn Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud; Lexi DiBenedetto, as Lori Loud; and August Michael Peterson, as Lily Loud. Jahzir Bruno plays Lincoln's best friend, Clyde McBride.

A Really Haunted Loud House is directed by Jonathan Judge (Life in Pieces, Young Sheldon, A Loud House Christmas) and written by Tony Gama-Lobo & Rebecca May (The Casagrandes Movie, Rise of the TMNT), with revisions by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community). The Really Loud House series is executive produced by Hobert, who is also showrunner. Judge and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) serve as executive producers on both projects. Production for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the franchise.

The Loud House animated series debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 12-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 176 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The animated series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon