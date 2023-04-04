New Book by OSF Digital Founder and CEO Guides Brands Through Digital Transformation

"The Great Digital Transformation" by Gerard Szatvanyi is released with Forbes Books

QUEBEC CITY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Great Digital Transformation: Reimaging the Future of Customer Interactions, by Gerard "Gerry" Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, is now available on Amazon.

The Great Digital Transformation explores what true digital transformation encompasses. Gerry explains how retailers can put the customer at the center of everything, incorporate mobile experience, utilize video interactions, and build communities. The book covers best practices to set up teams and systems and then bring in digital tools to support the overarching goals. Readers will walk away with a long list of action items to start immediately.

In easy-to-follow language and real-life examples, Gerry explains that digital transformation isn't about discussing software, digital products, and new technologies. Instead, it is an invitation to rethink how retailers currently do business and interact with customers.

"In my debut book, I invite retailers and brands to dream, to step back and imagine with today's possibilities," Gerry said, "I encourage my readers to sit down, clear their minds and really think about how to help customers find what they need, and completely reimagine their customer's experiences."

This book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

About Gerard Szatvanyi

Gerard "Gerry" Szatvanyi is the founder and CEO of OSF Digital, an award-winning global commerce solutions company that specializes in digital transformation. As an entrepreneur and executive, Gerry has over twenty years of experience managing start-ups and medium-sized IT businesses and leading them to reach top performance. Clients from around the world have sought his expertise in enterprise applications, IT services, and consultancy. Gerry is pioneering the way into a new form of global entrepreneurship.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

View original content:

SOURCE OSF Digital