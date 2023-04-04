moozumo - The First Real Time Text Phone Call App Worldwide

RAYTOWN, Mo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sComm, the engineer and manufacturer of the UbiDuo, the flagship device that facilitates face-to-face communication between those who are deaf/hard-of-hearing and hearing, announces the release of moozumo, the first patented real time text call app to be made available on iPhone and Android platforms worldwide.

moozumo represents the next generation of cellular text communication on smartphones. For many years, users have enjoyed the benefits of audio-based telephone calls, followed by video-based communication via Facetime or Google Duo. With the advent of moozumo, users can make text-based phone calls that work just like a regular phone call.

The unique split-screen interface of moozumo allows each party in the conversation to read and type simultaneously. As each character is typed, it is instantly displayed on the screen of each party's device, resulting in a highly interactive conversation that eliminates the need to take turns talking or wait for a response. This breakthrough form of text communication flows much faster than instant messaging (IM) or SMS text.

"moozumo establishes new standards of texting and experience never available or offered before on cell phones worldwide," says Jason Curry, CEO of sComm. "When you call someone on moozumo, their cell phone rings just like a regular phone call, and you have the option of accepting or rejecting the incoming text call. Audible, visual, and vibration alerts are also available."

Prasad Pillai, chief product officer for moozumo, said that "moozumo frees users from the limitations of traditional voice or video calls and gives them new options to engage in a more natural conversation in places where using one's voice might be unacceptable." Settings where the ability to carry on a noiseless conversation might be beneficial include public places, on public transit, in libraries or movie theaters, and in offices.

moozumo is available for use on mobile devices that use the cellular networks of all major carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Product information is available at www.moozumo.com .

sComm, a privately-held company in Raytown, MO, was founded in 2002 to design its first product, the UbiDuo 1, the only communication device that facilitates real time face-to-face text-based communication in businesses, government agencies, medical and social settings. More information is available at www.sComm.com .

