Introducing Polaroid Reclaimed Blue 600 film: no blue dye needed

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of innovation, Polaroid is proud to announce the release of Reclaimed Blue 600 film, an original film chemistry discovered through accidental experimentation. At the only Polaroid film factory in the world, a young chemist developed the new chemical process, inventing the striking blue film. Inspired by the challenge of using out-of-spec materials, Polaroid chemist Brian Slaghuis reclaimed those elements to create the limited-edition 600 film.

"At the Polaroid lab, I've tested over 200 different chemicals as we're constantly improving our film chemistry. After experimenting with one called TBHQ, the Reclaimed Blue film was an incredible discovery by accident," Brian Slaghuis, Polaroid Chemist said.

Reclaimed Blue 600 film is unlike other duochrome or monochrome films that require dye to make the colors stand out. Instead, Reclaimed Blue is the result of a chemical reaction. Thank you for the blues TBHQ. But: what does that mean. TBHQ (Tertiary Butylhydroquinone) is the magician added to otherwise normal film paste. Normally used in black and white film, the theory is TBHQ gives direction to the other 12 chemicals in classic Polaroid color film to make the existing cyan color strong enough to take over the other colors present.

"Polaroid's DNA is rooted in experimentation and unlocking the unexpected. Reclaimed Blue captures that essence. It's science mixed with human perseverance and remarkable accidents," Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid Chairman said.

The experiment isn't over. As Polaroid Reclaimed Blue film emerged from trial and error, Polaroid encourages photographers and creators to experiment with this blue chemistry, to embrace its accidental quality, and to see what unique images they can capture. The release of Polaroid Reclaimed Blue film marks another milestone for the brand, which has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible with instant film. Reclaimed Blue 600 film is now available for purchase at select retailers and at Polaroid.com.

Reclaimed Blue 600 film: $16.99, €16.99, £16.99

