Health Management Associates Acquires Crestline Advisors

LANSING, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), today announced the firm's acquisition of Crestline Advisors, an Arizona based healthcare consulting firm.

Founded in 2013, Crestline Advisors supports health plans, provider organizations, and state agencies with an array of services designed to help them navigate the changing healthcare landscape. The company's team of independent consultants has an extensive track record of developing successful RFP responses, provider networks, and business development strategies to fuel client success.

"Crestline Advisors brings an impressive mix of expertise and relentless client focus – that delivers results – to HMA," Rosen said. "Their ability to consistently develop winning proposal responses for Medicaid managed care organizations (MCO) complements our extensive MCO supports as we continue to expand the ways in which we serve our clients."

In addition to Crestline's proposal response development and MCO network management and operations support services, the company also assists clients with regulatory and contract compliance, accreditation, and strategic planning for business development.

"Crestline has demonstrated a commitment to supporting health plans, providers, and states to improve healthcare for Medicaid beneficiaries," said Crestline CEO Susan Dess. "We firmly believe that as part of the HMA family of companies we will bring even more success to our clients and drive continued growth and development in Medicaid healthcare delivery."

Dess and Tim Mechlinski will continue to lead Crestline Advisors, an HMA Company, as managing directors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach. Learn more about HMA at healthmanagement.com, or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Crestline Advisors

Established in 2013, Crestline Advisors, LLC is a consulting company designed to support the needs of health plans, provider organizations, and state agencies. Crestline specializes in helping large and small organizations operate successfully and grow despite the constant operational, financial, and political challenges they face. Crestline uses its current understanding of industry drivers to strategize with our clients so they can respond timely and effectively to small, large, or enormous market-place changes. Learn more about Crestline Advisors at crestlineadvisors.com.

