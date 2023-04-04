David Gabriel Joins Warburg Pincus as Senior Advisor

Former CEO of Sonepar USA and COO of Sonepar SAS to Support Industrials Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of David Gabriel as a Senior Advisor working with its Industrials group. In his role, Mr. Gabriel will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in distribution and other sectors and help drive value-creation at portfolio companies.

Mr. Gabriel brings more than forty years of strategic, operations and business growth experience to the firm across a variety of industries, including distribution, aftermarket automotive, packaging and consumer products. Previously, Mr. Gabriel was Chief Operating Officer of Sonepar SAS, a leading €32.4 billion B-to-B distributor of electrical, industrial and safety products, solutions and related services. Prior to his COO role, Mr. Gabriel served as President and CEO of Sonepar North America. Mr. Gabriel and the North American team led the industry in performance, driving growth and profitability while building the organization through strategic acquisitions in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

Prior to Sonepar, Mr. Gabriel was President and CEO of Hagemeyer North America, a B-to-B distributor of industrial, electrical and safety products and solutions. Prior to Hagemeyer, Mr. Gabriel held executive and manager positions at Tenneco/Tenneco Automotive, PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson, focusing on key commercial and operations initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to the firm. He has a proven track record in distribution along with strong operating and strategic perspectives across a variety of relevant sectors. His experience growing market-leading companies will be incredibly valuable as we look to partner with outstanding management teams to build sustainable businesses at scale," said Jeff Goldfaden, Managing Director, Head of Industrials at Warburg Pincus.

"I have long respected Warburg Pincus for the strength of its global network and its growth-oriented approach to investing. The firm's patient deployment of capital and experience through multiple economic cycles offer unique advantages during this dynamic time," said David Gabriel. "I am excited about the opportunity to advise the Warburg Pincus team on investment opportunities in distribution and other focus sectors."

Warburg Pincus has been a long-time, active investor in industrials, with notable investments including Consolidated Precision Products, Duravant, Extant Aerospace, Infinite Electronics, Polypore, Pregis, Scotsman Industries, Service Logic, Sundyne, TransDigm, TriMark USA, and Wencor, among others.

Mr. Gabriel received a Bachelor of Science in Packaging Engineering at Michigan State University. He currently serves on the Board at MUSC Children's Hospital.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 260 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $108 billion in over 1,055 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

